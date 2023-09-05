InMotion Hosting Launches New Minecraft Servers

News provided by

InMotion Hosting, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

Minecraft players can now launch their own server with InMotion Hosting.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announces new Minecraft Servers for gamers and gaming communities. InMotion Hosting's Minecraft servers will offer customers an easy, affordable hosting solution.

"We are excited that our game server product creation is starting with Minecraft! Minecraft is an established game with thousands of mods and plugins for each customer to customize their gameplay," said Matt Bell, Senior Manager of Sales and Affiliates.

InMotion Hosting Launches New Minecraft Servers Press Release image
InMotion Hosting Launches New Minecraft Servers Press Release image

Customers can launch and manage custom Minecraft instances in five minutes or less. InMotion Hosting's wide range of Minecraft server hosting plans are driven by NVMe SSDs and can support any number of players. Minecraft players can also take advantage of powerful features, including:

  • Unlimited plugins and mods
  • A variety of server types
  • Automatic backups
  • Support for Java and Bedrock Editions
  • Dedicated server resources

Minecraft servers will be hosted on cloud-powered VPS. This will provide players with ultra-low latency connections and 99.99% uptime.

"Make sure you keep checking back in with us as this is the first of many games we want to offer," added Matt Bell, Senior Manager of Sales and Affiliates.

InMotion Hosting's Minecraft Servers marks the first step towards more gaming server options. Currently, only specialized providers and very few traditional web hosts offer game servers. Minecraft gamers can now choose servers from a proven leader in web hosting. Learn more about InMotion Hosting's Minecraft plans on its Minecraft Server Hosting page.

About InMotion Hosting
InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With more than 250,000 satisfied customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Carrie Smaha
[email protected]
(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting, Inc.

