InMotion Hosting Triples Dedicated Server Port Speed to 3 Gbps at No Additional Cost

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting increased the base port speed to 3 Gbps on its High Capacity and Extreme AMD Dedicated Servers, effective February 18th. The upgrade offers immediate performance gains for new customers at no extra cost with flexible tiered pricing.

All High Capacity Servers and Extreme AMD plans now include 3 Gbps base port speed. Additionally, the flagship CC-4000 High Capacity server ships with a full 10 Gbps port speed at no premium.

InMotion Hosting's High Capacity and Extreme AMD EPYC Dedicated Servers now start at 3 Gbps port speed, up from 1 Gbps, at no price increase.

"Businesses need capacity for traffic spikes without overbuying," said Trey Faison, Director of Products at InMotion Hosting. "This model gives them three times the baseline capacity at the same price, with the option to scale incrementally, up to 10 Gbps."

The new tiered networking model meets the growing bandwidth needs of modern web applications, streaming services, eCommerce platforms, and data-intensive business operations.

The enhanced speeds are live for all new orders and offer precise scaling in 1 Gbps increments for $60/mo, up to 10 Gbps. Customers can add port speed capacity in 1 Gbps increments above the 3 Gbps base. Each additional gigabit costs $60 per month, and all tiers include unmetered data transfer with no monthly caps.

"We're giving agencies, eCommerce sites, and high-traffic applications exactly what they need: performance and flexibility," adds Trey Faison. "The practical impact is significant for bandwidth-heavy operations."

Port speed determines the amount of data that can flow through a server connection all at once. A 3 Gbps port handles three times the concurrent traffic of a 1 Gbps connection. This is critical during traffic surges, large file transfers, or bandwidth-heavy use cases like video streaming or SaaS platforms. Unmetered bandwidth means customers can use the full capacity without hitting monthly data caps.

The upgrade reinforces InMoton Hosting's role as a premium infrastructure partner for agencies and growing or established eCommerce businesses. It provides high performance with low complexity. The tiered pricing model allows businesses to pay only for the capacity they need, making it easier to adjust as traffic and operations grow.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com

