InMotion Hosting Upgrades Shared Hosting Options to Unlimited Specifications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , the industry leader in premium web hosting and customer support, announced today that it is upgrading its Shared Hosting product line. These upgrades include unlimited specifications, NVMe SSD servers, and a new introductory plan called Core.

New and existing Shared Hosting customers are able to take advantage of these upgrades on the Launch, Power, and Pro plans.

Unlimited Websites

Websites Unlimited Email Accounts

Email Accounts Unlimited Disk Space

Disk Space Unlimited SubDomains

SubDomains Unlimited Addon Domains

Addon Domains Unlimited MySQL and PostgreSQL Databases

These enhancements were critical in order to provide Shared Hosting clients with more unlimited resources to help improve their website performance and versatility.

New customers on Launch, Power, and Pro plans will also be provisioned on NVMe SSD servers. InMotion Hosting is one of the first hosting providers to make NVMe SSD servers the new standard storage option on select Shared Hosting plans.

These high-performance, ultra-reliable, NVMe equipped servers will provide up to 20x speed and performance over traditional hard disk drives while also offering advanced scalability for current and future performance.

"Thrilling our customers is the first and most important of our core values, which is why we have upgraded a majority of our Shared Hosting plans to unlimited specifications for several key features, as well as introduced NVMe servers as the new standard for incoming Shared Hosting customers," John Joseph, InMotion Hosting Director of Customer Success said. "These upgrades set Shared Hosting customers up for success by providing them with improved resources designed to elevate their business or take their website to the next level."

NVMe, or Non-Volatile Memory Express, is a storage protocol designed specifically for next-generation SSDs that enables data centers and enterprise environments to take full advantage of high-performance flash memory.

For InMotion Hosting Shared Hosting customers, this means they will have faster access to their server while also consuming less of their resources. Best of all, customers will not face any additional fees for this upgrade.

InMotion Hosting is also excited to introduce the new Core plan, starting at $2.49/month. This new plan is one of InMotion Hosting's most affordable offerings and is perfect for people who are looking to start their online presence. The Core plan includes:

2 Websites

10 Email Addresses

Free SSL

100 GB SSD Storage

Launching your website is easier than you think. Visit www.inmotionhosting.com/shared-hosting for more information.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With more than 250,000 satisfied customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

