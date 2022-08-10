The company's Shared Reseller Hosting plans now include increased SSD storage, security, and marketing tools at no extra cost.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announced that it is upgrading its Reseller Hosting plans with resources to support any reseller business. Reseller hosting allows customers to resell InMotion Hosting's servers, bandwidth, and services, under their brand, at any price they choose.

InMotion Hosting will now include up to 80% increase in SSD storage, an exclusive Security Suite, and Marketing Tools on its Shared Reseller Hosting plans.

InMotion Hosting Upgrades Shared Reseller Hosting Plans

SSD servers provide ultra-reliable performance and up to 20x speed over traditional hard disk drives while offering resellers long-term cost savings, data protection, and a superior customer experience for their clients.

"At InMotion Hosting we continuously innovate to deliver the best web hosting experience, which is why we have upgraded a majority of our Reseller Hosting plans with increased resources for several key features, as well as introduced our security suite as the new standard for incoming Shared Reseller Hosting customers," Trey Faison, InMotion Hosting Director of Development and Systems said.

The InMotion Hosting Security Suite further ensures the utmost server protection for customers. The suite includes free SSL to establish encrypted connections between web servers and web browsers, hack and malware protection, and DDoS protection to defend resellers and their clients against brute force attacks.

Reseller Hosting customers can now leverage an array of marketing tools, including Website Builder, Customer Management tools, email on any device, and free advertising credits to make scaling their reseller business easy.

"Whether a customer is new to website hosting, or an experienced reseller, these new upgrades will set clients up for success with ultra-fast site speeds, enhanced security, and better performance." – Trey Faison, InMotion Hosting Director of Development and Systems.

InMotion Hosting provides fast hosting experiences and superior support at competitive prices.

For more detailed information on our Reseller Hosting plans, visit www.inmotionhosting.com/reseller-hosting .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 570,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting