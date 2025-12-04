Innatera and 42T Join Forces to Power the Next Wave of Intelligent Product Innovation

Brain-inspired edge AI and cross-sector engineering know-how combine to create smarter, ultra-efficient devices and systems

DELFT, Netherlands, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innatera, the leader in brain-inspired neuromorphic processors for ultra-low-power intelligence at the sensor edge, and 42 Technology (42T), a leading UK-based product development and manufacturing innovation consultancy, are partnering to accelerate neuromorphic adoption in consumer, industrial, and manufacturing applications. By combining Innatera's spiking neural processors with 42T's experience in complex industrial systems, the collaboration will focus on developing edge AI solutions for anomaly detection and condition monitoring, helping end customers reduce unplanned downtime, improve asset reliability, and strengthen operational safety through continuous, localised insight.

"Neuromorphic computing is one of the most disruptive developments we've seen in industrial sensing and control for a long time," says Jon Spratley, CEO, 42T. "Our clients are looking for practical ways to get more value from their machines and processes, from higher uptime and better product quality to safer working environments. By combining Innatera's ultra-efficient, event-driven processors with our consulting and product development expertise in industrial and manufacturing systems, we can help them unlock entirely new classes of smart, responsive solutions that simply weren't feasible with traditional electronics and AI."

42 Technology (42T) is a Cambridge-based product development and innovation consultancy with nearly three decades of expertise, helping industrial, consumer, energy, and healthcare clients turn complex engineering challenges into robust, manufacturable solutions. Drawing on deep expertise in mechanical and electronics design, sensor systems, manufacturing innovation and user-centred design, 42T works across the full lifecycle from insights and strategy through to prototyping, industrialisation and scale-up, delivering lasting value in demanding real-world environments.

"Across industries, products are being packed with sensors, but too often that rich data never turns into meaningful insight where it matters most: inside the device," says Sumeet Kumar, CEO, Innatera. "Our neuromorphic processors enable always-on pattern recognition and anomaly detection at the edge, within tight power and cost budgets. By partnering with 42T, we can take that capability from lab prototype into real products faster – embedding brain-inspired intelligence into motors, machines, and connected devices so they can monitor themselves, catch problems early, and deliver new value to customers without depending on the cloud."

Innatera's neuromorphic processors are built around Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs), a brain-inspired form of AI that processes information as sparse, time-based events rather than dense data streams. This event-driven Spiking Neural Processor (SNP) architecture delivers ultra-low power consumption and sub-millisecond response times, enabling always-on pattern recognition and anomaly detection directly at the sensor edge, without depending on power-hungry cloud infrastructure.

