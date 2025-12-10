Redefining the Cutting Edge: Innatera Debuts Real-World Neuromorphic Edge AI at CES 2026

Accelerated path to deployment: Pulsar now powering real devices from IoT partners, and debuting early ODM engagements

DELFT, Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innatera, the leader in neuromorphic processors for ultra-low-power intelligence at the sensor edge, will showcase its award-winning Pulsar neuromorphic microcontroller at CES 2026, 6-9 January in Las Vegas at the Venetian Tower, Hospitality, Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites. One year after introducing its T1 prototype at CES 2025, and just months after officially launching Pulsar at Computex, Innatera arrives at CES 2026 with real deployments, live demos, and fast-growing customer traction across smart home, industrial IoT, wearables, and healthcare.

"Last year at CES, we demonstrated the pre-production sample of the world's first neuromorphic microcontroller – Pulsar. Twelve months later, we're back with Pulsar designed into real products, powering always-on sensing in devices our partners are building for safety, comfort, and health. Pulsar has opened the doors to a new generation of ultra-efficient devices," says Sumeet Kumar, CEO, Innatera. "CES 2026 gives us a global stage to show OEMs and ODMs that the age of neuromorphic computing has arrived, and is making next-generation smart devices a reality."

Pulsar's impact is already visible in deployed hardware from Innatera's ecosystem partners:

42T – showcasing motor health monitoring on Pulsar, using spiking neural networks to read subtle vibration patterns, classify faults like imbalance or misalignment, and enable predictive maintenance.

Aaroh Labs – showcasing intelligent smoke-detection hardware enhanced with privacy-preserving human presence detection powered by radar + neuromorphic processing.

CYRAN AI Solutions – demonstrating ultra-low-power gesture and interaction capabilities for next-generation wearables and human-machine interfaces.

"Innovation happens when you can see and fix problems before your customers ever feel them," says Jon Spratley, CEO, 42T. "By combining our product development and sensing expertise with Innatera's Pulsar microcontroller, we can capture minuscule changes in vibration, classify faults directly on the device, and give designers a practical path to build retrofittable or built-in devices for self-diagnosing motors, fans, and pumps."

Innatera will also preview new in-house sensing demonstrations, including:

Radar-based human presence detection with Socionext radar module.

Audio scene recognition and keyword spotting.

IMU-based activity and motion inference.

An outlook toward a sensor-fusion roadmap bringing multi-modal intelligence onto a single chip.

"OEMs and ODMs are looking for ways to add intelligence at the sensor without paying a penalty in battery life, bandwidth, or privacy. Neuromorphic processors like Pulsar give them a realistic way to do that on the device instead of shipping everything to the cloud," says David Harold, senior analyst, Jon Peddie Research. "For early adopters, that's a route to more distinctive products and better unit economics in the next generation of intelligent endpoints."

These deployments coincide with early customer momentum. Innatera recently began work with Joya, a global ODM, to integrate Pulsar into upcoming lifestyle, IoT, and smart home devices.

"We sit at the intersection of advanced technology and everyday products, turning promising ideas into beautifully executed devices at scale," says Liao Ke, Founder, Joya. "Neuromorphic edge AI is a natural next step in that journey, and Innatera's Pulsar microcontroller gives us the performance and power profile we need to make it practical in mainstream consumer, IoT, and smart home designs. This collaboration is just beginning, and we're excited to accelerate a new generation of Pulsar-powered products into the market through 2026 and beyond."

VLSI Expert has also adopted Pulsar systems into its education and upskilling programs, supporting a neuromorphic-ready engineering talent pipeline. As part of Innatera's growing developer program, VLSI Expert and other ecosystem partners will help engineers get hands-on with Pulsar hardware, reference designs, and tools, accelerating the path from first prototypes to deployed neuromorphic products.

Since its Computex launch, Pulsar has rapidly moved from silicon debut to real-world integration. Designed for always-on sensing, Pulsar combines Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs), a RISC-V CPU, and dedicated accelerators for CNN and DSP workloads. This hybrid architecture allows devices to process sensor data locally, in an event-driven manner, and at microwatt-level power, enabling continuous intelligence without cloud dependency, latency, or privacy concerns.

