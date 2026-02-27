Inner Circle acknowledges, Dawn Mattera Corsi as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dawn Mattera Corsi is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Inspiring Women Over 50 to Reinvent Their Lives Through Coaching, Books, and Speaking.

Dawn Mattera Corsi

Dawn Mattera Corsi, a certified coach, best-selling author, and award-winning speaker, is the founder of Your Dolce Vita, a platform dedicated to empowering women over 50 to embrace their "second act" with purpose, confidence, and connection. Through her coaching, books, workshops, and dynamic speaking engagements, she encourages women to rediscover hope and realize that it is never too late to reinvent themselves.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor's degree in Engineering and holder of a diploma in Italian from Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Florence, Ms. Corsi blends her cultural, academic, and personal experiences into her work, inspiring women across the globe. Her most recent book, Redeem Your Roots, joins her body of written work as another testament to her mission of motivating women to live their best lives.



Ms. Corsi is a Certified Trainer for Jack Canfield's Success Principles® and shares them in her coaching, speaking, and workshops. A recommended speaker with Wellness Productions and the Salem Speaker Bureau, prior clients include Hallmark, the March of Dimes, WeightWatchers, and a Defense Industry contractor. A regular guest on CBS and Fox, she has appeared in numerous media outlets.

Ms. Corsi is an active member of the National Organization of Italian American Women, the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, and the National Italian American Foundation. Guided by her mentor, Jack Canfield, she continues to develop her leadership and coaching expertise while serving as a role model to countless women seeking new direction.

Her dedication to helping women over 50 build fulfilling and impactful lives has become a cornerstone of her career. She has made it her life's work to motivate others to discover their potential, showing them that personal growth and meaningful contribution can be achieved at any stage in life.

Beyond her career, Ms. Corsi treasures traveling and spending time with her loved ones. She extends her gratitude to her husband, Robert for his unwavering support, and to her grandparents, Ignazio and Maria Mattera, whose inspiration continues to guide her.

Looking to the future, Dawn Mattera Corsi remains committed to expanding her reach through her coaching practice, writing, and speaking engagements, helping women everywhere step into the lives they were meant to lead. She lives by her philosophy: It's never too late to create your best life.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle