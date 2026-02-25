Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Melvin T Miller as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Miller has established a distinguished career in management education and entrepreneurship, demonstrating more than two decades of leadership, mentorship, and innovation. He currently leads faculty, coordinates strategic goals, and develops academic coursework, while maintaining a strong presence in both education and community initiatives.

Dr. Melvin T Miller

Dr. Miller earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. He went on to earn an MBA from Webster University, a Master of Philosophy in Management, and a PhD in Applied Management and Decision Sciences from Walden University. His academic journey also includes the "Teaching with Cases" program at Harvard Business School.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Miller held executive positions that provided him with deep expertise in finance and leadership, including Vice President of Business and Finance at Allen University, Vice President of Consumer and Executive Banking Manager at South Carolina Community Bank, and several leadership roles at Wachovia Corp.

His civic engagement is equally impressive. He has served in leadership roles with the Carolina Uplift Foundation, Inc., and holds memberships with the National Society of Leadership and Success, the National Black MBA Association, the National Association of Colleges and Employers, Delta Mu Delta, Golden Key International Honor Society, and ForbesBLK. He also co-founded SPARKING STEAM, LLC: A Little Bit of HOPE. At Benedict College, Dr. Miller serves on the Curriculum Committee, Library Committee, Graduate Program Advisory Council, and Athletic Advisory Committee. He is the Faculty Athletics Representative and was recently selected as a 2025 NCAA Division II Faculty Athletics Representative Fellow.

Recognized with numerous awards, Dr. Miller has received the Leaving the Legacy Award from the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., the William T. Camper Award for Excellence in Teaching nomination, a Trailblazer Award, and the Omega Man of the Year Award. He is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., serving as the Sixth District Social Action Chair and Omega Boys Leadership Camp Director.

Beyond his professional and civic achievements, Dr. Miller enjoys sports, traveling, mentoring, publishing, and presenting at conferences. Looking ahead, he plans to continue writing, pursue higher positions in education, and remain dedicated to guiding students and mentoring future leaders.

