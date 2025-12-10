Inner Circle acknowledges Rahil A. Bandukwala, D.O., as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rahil A. Bandukwala, D.O. is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Endocrinology and Hormone Health.

Dr. Rahil A. Bandukwala, D.O., has built a career dedicated to advancing patient health through specialized care in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism. His professional interests span all areas of endocrinology, with particular expertise in managing hormone replacement therapy for women and testosterone replacement therapy for men.

Rahil A. Bandukwala

Dr. Bandukwala's academic background includes a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, a Doctor of Osteopathy from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, and an internship at St. Francis Medical Center. He completed his residency in internal medicine at UPMC Mercy and went on to pursue a fellowship in endocrinology and diabetes at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in endocrinology.

Affiliated with the American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology and Americans for Free Choice in Medicine, Dr. Bandukwala remains actively engaged in his field while continuously advancing patient-centered care. His most significant career accomplishment to date is opening his concierge medical practice, where he provides comprehensive care tailored to each patient's full health profile.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Bandukwala enjoys travel, racing, exercise, and maintaining his own commitment to health and fitness. He credits Dr. Henry as an important mentor in his career and extends gratitude to his family for their unwavering support.

Looking ahead, Dr. Bandukwala's vision is to continue growing his concierge practice with MDVIP, expanding access to personalized care and ensuring patients receive the highest level of medical attention.

