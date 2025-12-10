The Inner Circle acknowledges, Bradley Hammersley, DPM, MSHM as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PERU, Ind., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bradley Hammersley, DPM, MSHM is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Dedicated Leader and Specialist in Podiatric Medicine.

Bradley Hammersley,

Dr. Bradley Hammersley, DPM, MSHM, is a highly respected podiatrist known for his compassionate care and leadership within the field of podiatric medicine. Serving as Regional Clinic Director for Indiana and Michigan, Dr. Hammersley oversees podiatric operations, providing guidance and support to fellow practitioners while ensuring high standards of patient care throughout the region.

In his clinical practice, Dr. Hammersley specializes in treating mature adults in long-term care facilities, focusing on diabetic foot care and a broad range of podiatric needs. His patient-centered approach emphasizes preventive care and early intervention, helping to enhance comfort, mobility, and overall quality of life for those under his care.

Dr. Hammersley's educational background reflects his commitment to excellence and lifelong learning. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Healthcare Management from Indiana University in Bloomington. He later obtained his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) from Rosalind Franklin University, College of Podiatry, before completing both his podiatric and surgical residencies at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Dr. Hammersley combines clinical expertise with administrative leadership to improve practice operations and patient outcomes across multiple facilities. His work exemplifies professionalism, empathy, and a steadfast dedication to healthcare excellence.

Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Hammersley is actively involved in community service. He volunteers with Circus City Festival, Inc., and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Indiana Alpaca Association, demonstrating his enthusiasm for civic engagement and community enrichment.

He credits Dr. Severko Hrynwak, MD, DPM, JD, as a key mentor whose guidance shaped his professional development. Dr. Hammersley also expresses heartfelt gratitude to his mother, Andrea, for her unwavering encouragement, and honors the memory of his father, Richard, for his lifelong inspiration and support.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hammersley remains committed to advancing podiatric healthcare through continued leadership, mentorship, and compassionate service to the patients and communities he serves.

