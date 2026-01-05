Inner Circle acknowledges Sheldon N. Webb, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sheldon N. Webb, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Business Intelligence with Human-Centered AI.

Sheldon N. Webb, CEO and visionary behind NextGen AI Solutions, is redefining the way organizations approach artificial intelligence and data analytics. With more than two decades of experience, including 23 years of distinguished service as a Logistics and Supply Chain Management Officer in the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Webb blends technical excellence with leadership grounded in integrity, purpose, and results.

A graduate of Park University with a degree in computer science, and later earning an MBA in acquisitions from Central Michigan University, Mr. Webb's academic foundation complements his AI engineering practical expertise in developing and refining off-the-shelf, multimodal, and multi-model generative AI (GenAI) solutions. He specializes in creating GenAI and Agentic models by maximizing the use of small language models (SML) and limiting the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) which are both compatible with several major Software as a Service (Saas) platforms such as Microsoft Azure, DataBricks, Anthropic Claude and Snowflake, and excels in micro-services built on SaaS, including fine-tuning, model performance evaluations and machine learning applications that enhance business performance.

At NextGen AI Solutions, he leads a mission-focused team that bridges the gap between innovation and use-case execution. With an emphasis on the "human factor," Mr. Webb is committed to ensuring that artificial intelligence concepts and tools are engineered to primarily enhance rather than replace human decision-making. His work continues to shape how organizations understand logistics, data architecture, and intelligent automation across international markets.

Throughout his military and civilian careers, Mr. Webb has been honored with several Meritorious Awards and two Navy Commendation Medals and is an active member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and the Wounded Warrior Project. He attributes much of his success to the people he worked alongside in the military and remains committed to helping others progress.

Outside the boardroom, Mr. Webb enjoys kitesurfing and values the support of his wife, Monica S. Webb, to whom he dedicates much of his journey.

Looking forward, his goals remain clear: build high-performing teams, drive AI innovation with integrity, and continue adding measurable value while always putting people first.

