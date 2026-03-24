Inner Haven Wellness Announces Launch of Virtual Adolescent Eating Disorder Programming This Spring

New virtual adolescent IOP and PHP options will offer flexible afternoon and early evening treatment designed to support teens while they remain engaged in school.

MADISON, Wis., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a physician-led provider of specialized eating disorder treatment in Wisconsin, today announced the upcoming launch of its Virtual Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) later this spring.

This new virtual programming reflects Inner Haven Wellness's continued commitment to expanding access to specialized, developmentally appropriate eating disorder treatment for adolescents and their families across Wisconsin. Designed to meet the growing need for flexible, evidence-based care, the program will offer treatment options that support recovery while helping teens remain connected to school and daily life.

The Virtual Adolescent IOP and PHP are expected to include afternoon and early evening scheduling options for adolescents who wish to stay engaged in school during treatment. Additional program details will be shared as they are finalized.

"We are excited to expand our adolescent programming through a virtual model that increases access for teens and families who may benefit from specialized care delivered in a more flexible format," said Dr. Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness. "Eating disorders can affect every aspect of a young person's life, including physical health, emotional wellbeing, academic functioning, and family relationships. Our goal is to provide care that is clinically excellent, compassionate, and structured in a way that supports recovery within the context of everyday life."

The new virtual adolescent program will reflect Inner Haven Wellness's multidisciplinary treatment model and is expected to include regular support from a therapist and registered dietitian, weekly family therapy, and regular multi-family therapy groups, with psychiatric and nursing support incorporated at the PHP level.

"Families often need treatment options that are both highly specialized and logistically realistic," said Niki Vandable, MSW, LCSW, Clinical Director at Inner Haven Wellness. "By offering virtual adolescent PHP and IOP with afternoon and early evening options, we hope to make it easier for teens to access meaningful clinical support while remaining connected to school, family, and community."

Inner Haven Wellness is now scheduling assessments and building a waiting list for the Virtual Adolescent IOP/PHP and will be working with families to begin the process of getting prospective clients approved for treatment. Further information regarding admissions, referrals, and program availability will be shared in the coming weeks.

Inner Haven Wellness specializes in the treatment of eating disorders through physician-led, recovery-focused programming that addresses the medical, nutritional, emotional, and relational components of healing. The launch of virtual adolescent programming represents an important step in the organization's broader mission to make high-quality eating disorder treatment more accessible throughout Wisconsin.

Media Contact:

Melissa Achurra

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Inner Haven Wellness | 608-982-0980 | InnerHavenWellness.com

About Inner Haven Wellness

Inner Haven Wellness provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults in Wisconsin through Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) levels of care. With a physician-led, multidisciplinary approach, Inner Haven Wellness delivers compassionate, evidence-based care designed to support long-term recovery for individuals and families. For Admissions call 608-691-6165.

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness