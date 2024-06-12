Inner Haven Wellness Increases In-Network Coverage to Group Health Cooperative, Expanding Access to Eating Disorder Treatment Services in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, an eating disorder treatment provider in Wisconsin, is proud to announce new in-network contracts with Group Health Cooperative.

Inner Haven Wellness currently offers two levels of care, Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP), for adults. The treatment provider also delivers adolescent IOP services in Neenah, Wisconsin, and this month, they have expanded services to include an adolescent IOP in Madison.

The new in-network status with Group Health Cooperative demonstrates Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to broadening access to high-quality eating disorder treatment for Wisconsin residents seeking recovery.

Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC, Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, said, "Our mission is to ensure that adolescents and adults with eating disorders in our local communities receive the best care possible. Our contract with Group Health Cooperative will allow us to deliver treatment to more individuals suffering with an eating disorder."

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness, emphasized the significance of these contracts, saying, "Our ability to serve adolescents and adults with high quality eating disorder treatment is unique in the Madison and Neenah communities. We are grateful to contract with Group Health Cooperative so more individuals can gain access to care in our local community."

In addition to Group Health Cooperative, the program is an in-network provider with several other insurance companies, including Carelon, Cigna (Evernorth), Common Ground, Dean Health Plan, Mercy Care, Network Health, Tricare East, Trilogy, United Healthcare (Optum), WPS, and Quartz.

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider that offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition, Inner Haven Wellness offers intensive outpatient programming for adolescents in Madison and Neenah, Wisconsin. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

