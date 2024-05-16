Inner Haven Wellness Opens Adolescent Eating Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a provider of eating disorder treatment services, is proud to announce it will open an Adolescent Eating Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Madison, Wisconsin in June 2024. Inner Haven Wellness currently operates IOP and PHP eating disorder treatment programs for adults in Madison and an adolescent intensive outpatient program in Neenah, WI. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Inner Haven Wellness as it continues to expand its footprint and impact in addressing eating disorders. The program is currently accepting client inquiries for the June 2024 program.

The Madison Adolescent IOP is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of adolescents aged 12-17 in need of high quality specialized treatment for eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. By offering this dedicated program, Inner Haven Wellness aims to bridge the gap in access to quality treatment services for families in the Madison area.

Lee Neagle, MA, LPC, Executive Director at Inner Haven Wellness, highlights the program's dedication to supporting local families and adolescents, stating, "This has been an opening I've been looking forward to since we started the program. We're excited to create a space where adolescents can explore and find their own unique path to recovery. Our mission is to guide each young person and family towards lasting recovery."

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer at Inner Haven Wellness, emphasizes the urgency of addressing the growing need for adolescent eating disorder treatment, stating, "The prevalence of eating disorders among adolescents is alarming, and the consequences can be devastating. Our aim is to provide timely and effective treatment that addresses every aspect of their well-being. By working with adolescents and their families, we aim to inspire hope and support sustainable recovery journeys."

The Madison Adolescent IOP offers a comprehensive range of evidence-based treatments, including individualized nutrition planning with a registered dietitian, supportive meals with licensed eating disorder clinicians, individual and group therapy sessions, family therapy sessions, mindfulness practices, and skill-building exercises. Through a holistic approach, Inner Haven Wellness empowers adolescents to develop coping strategies, enhance self-awareness, and cultivate healthier relationships with food and their bodies.

Neagle affirms Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to expanding access to quality eating disorder treatment services, adding, "We're here to provide timely, effective treatment that addresses every aspect of well-being. By working with adolescents, their families, and referring provider partners, our goal is to inspire hope and support sustainable recovery journeys. We're committed to meeting evolving needs and enhancing treatment accessibility through ongoing collaboration within the professional community."

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider serving adolescents 12-17 and adults with a location in Neenah and Madison, Wisconsin. The provider delivers both Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programming. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

