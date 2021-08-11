Innersense Organic Beauty Announces Climate Neutral Certification

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty is thrilled to announce it is now Climate Neutral certified. The brand has partnered with Climate Neutral, a nonprofit organization which not only helps companies measure and offset their carbon footprint but also requires certified brands to commit to reducing emissions over time.

Innersense Organic Beauty is achieving carbon neutrality by reducing emissions in its operations and supply chain and investing in third-party verified projects that reduce carbon in the atmosphere. The Climate Neutral label indicates that a brand is committed to taking immediate steps on climate action and helps consumers choose brands with net zero carbon emissions. Innersense Organic Beauty has committed to lowering its emissions by using 100% renewable energy to manufacture its products and reducing reliance on air freight. As a 1% for the Planet member, Innersense Organic Beauty is investing in approved projects to help offset their emissions. Currently, the brand supports a project that helps rural communities in Sichuan, China create adequate waste management systems, and another project that collects landfill gas from the Hernando County Northwest Landfill in Brooksville, Florida to help reduce methane emissions.

"Over the past year, we have worked hard to assess our climate impact at every level of our operations and identified areas where we can improve energy efficiency and take additional steps to reduce harmful emissions," says Greg Starkman, Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "We are excited to stand with other Climate Neutral certified brands to collectively address the threat of climate change and invest in clean, renewable energy."

"Innersense Organic Beauty and our other Climate Neutral Certified brands are leading the global shift to a net-zero economy by doing what all companies should be doing immediately: measuring, offsetting, and reducing their carbon emissions," says Climate Neutral CEO, Austin Whitman. "Our label helps consumers identify these brands. It's a recognizable and trusted symbol that turns everyday purchases into meaningfully positive climate action."

Globally zero net carbon emissions are needed by 2050 to limit the worst effects of climate change, and that's why Climate Neutral is encouraging companies to take the lead on tackling climate change, while holding them accountable to long term impact through emission reductions.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrubs, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more, visit innersensebeauty.com.

About Climate Neutral

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to decrease global carbon emissions by creating a trusted net-zero certification for consumer brands. For more, visit climateneutral.org .

For press inquiries:

Archita Patel

BPCM

[email protected]

Related links:

https://innersensebeauty.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/innersense-organic-beauty/

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty

Related Links

http://climateneutral.org

https://innersensebeauty.com/

