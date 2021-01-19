Innersense Organic Beauty Goes Beyond Plastic Neutrality By Collecting 150% Of Its Footprint In 2020

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces it went beyond plastic neutrality in 2020 by collecting the equivalent of 150% of its annual plastic output. The brand achieved this milestone through its partnership with Plastic Bank®, a social enterprise helping the world stop ocean plastic pollution while improving the lives of collector communities.

Innersense Organic Beauty partners with Plastic Bank to make a positive impact on the ocean plastic problem by offsetting its historical footprint and collecting more plastic than it produces. Its commitment prevents an estimated 3.8 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean while supporting vulnerable communities.

"Innersense Organic Beauty is proud to empower communities most impacted by plastic pollution while supporting a circular economy," says Greg Starkman, Founder and CEO. "We continuously look at ways to best package our products while keeping their lifecycle in mind to minimize plastic use and output."

"Our partnership represents an opportunity for businesses to create environmental, social and economic impact when offsetting their plastic use," says David Katz, Founder and CEO at Plastic Bank.

Innersense Organic Beauty is converting the majority of its packaging to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, a more sustainable packaging option. The brand has pledged to continue to clean up more plastic than it produces while expanding its innovative packaging solutions.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. Visit Innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

About Plastic Bank®

Plastic Bank® empowers the regenerative society. Plastic Bank builds ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities, and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global supply chain as Social Plastic®. Collectors receive a premium for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Learn more at plasticbank.com.

