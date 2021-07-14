Innersense Organic Beauty Goes Plastic Neutral

CONCORD, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty is thrilled to announce it is now certified Plastic Neutral. The company has partnered with rePurpose Global , a social enterprise dedicated to empowering innovators on the front lines of reducing waste, to fund the recovery of as much plastic as it uses across its production, packaging, distribution, and operations. This bold commitment by Innersense Organic Beauty funds efforts to expand plastic recovery and provide ethical wages for marginalized waste workers in India. It is part of the brand's wider plastic waste action strategy that includes source reduction, transitioning to post-consumer recycled packaging, and exploring refillable solutions.

Innersense Organic Beauty's partnership with rePurpose Global is enabling the removal of plastic waste that would otherwise end up in the environment every year. The company is directly supporting vetted waste management projects in Aurangabad, India to collect and process hard-to-recycle waste streams otherwise too low value to be reclaimed from the environment, such as chocolate wrappers, chips packets, and similar flexible packaging items. In addition to reducing plastic pollution, Project Anant Pranay helps reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change by coprocessing the collected waste as an alternative to coal.

By going Plastic Neutral, Innersense Organic Beauty is helping to address a $30 billion/year funding gap that plagues recycling supply chains worldwide while adding a crucial income stream for over 700+ residents, including women waste pickers, and their families in Aurangabad. Today, informal waste workers often earn less than $5/day, work in precarious conditions, and face severe discrimination despite providing a crucial societal service for cities across the developing world. Through this initiative, Innersense Organic Beauty is boosting these waste workers' income by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics and supporting experienced recycling social enterprises that holistically uplift waste workers through occupational safety and skills training.

As a prominent player in the beauty sector, Innersense Organic Beauty recognizes the grave threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet and is committed to taking action to address it.

"We have seen the devastating amount of waste generated every day by our industry, so to us, the urgency of this crisis was impossible to ignore and we decided to step up. Our planet needs us and Innersense Organic Beauty is taking strong strides to do our part. "said Greg Starkman, Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "Our mission has always been to offer our customers the highest quality of product experience while positively impacting society. Through our partnership with rePurpose Global, we will fund the recovery of plastic waste in the environment equivalent to the plastic footprint of our own packaging and operations."

"Environmental protection is at the core of Innersense Organic Beauty. It's so refreshing to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem. Forward-thinking brands like Innersense Organic Beauty are the need of the hour. We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste." said Aditya Siroya, co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global, the world's first Plastic Credit Platform.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrubs, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more, visit innersensebeauty.com.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the World's First Plastic Credit Platform dedicated to making environmental action accessible for purposeful companies worldwide. Their one-stop solution empowers anybody to go Plastic Neutral by financing plastic waste management and mitigation projects worldwide.

Since inception, rePurpose Global has created environmental impact for people across 26 countries and 100+ purposeful brands, ranging from up-and-coming SMEs to global Fortune 500s. In doing so, the coalition is positively impacting and touching the lives of 9,500+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide.

