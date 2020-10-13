Innersense Organic Beauty Launches Online Hair Concierge, Provides Hair Stylists New Revenue Stream

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces the launch of a hair concierge service on its website. Facilitated by seasoned beauty professionals, the online "chat" service connects its devoted consumer base with experienced stylists for personalized product recommendations coupled with detailed application and usage guidance.

Using an interactive software platform that creates virtual shopping experiences, consumers access the concierge service via a chat box on the innersensebeauty.com website. Consumers receive specific product recommendations for their hair type and learn personalized application techniques from the professionals who use the products behind the chair.

The service allows beauty professionals to utilize their craft and supplement their earnings at a time when many salons remain closed or are open with limited appointments. The brand is one of the first in the clean hair care industry to offer this level of individualized advice and personalized support to its consumers.

"Through this concierge service, we're able to investigate an individual's hair type and texture as well as consider their current hair needs in order to direct them to the best Innersense Organic Beauty products for their goals," says Ashley DiRosa, beauty chat specialist and hairstylist from Beverly, Massachusetts.

"We understand hair is personal and see the interactive chat service as an innovative engagement tool to help build and develop our community. Consumers have a safe environment to ask their individual questions, share their hair challenges and feel supported by professionals who offer expert advice," shares Greg Starkman, Innersense Organic Beauty founder.

To access Innersense Organic Beauty's hair concierge service, visit innersensebeauty.com.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. Visit Innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

