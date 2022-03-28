Innerspace Counseling Awarded Intensive Outpatient & Partial Hospitalization Program Accreditation from The Joint Commission

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Intensive Outpatient & Partial Hospitalization Program Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Innerspace Counseling underwent a rigorous review over three days that concluded on February 2nd, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Program standards spanning several areas including: emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, national patient safety goals, performance improvement, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Innerspace Counseling for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

Program Director and CEO, Ajita Shah stated, "I am incredibly proud of the work done at Innerspace Counseling. This accreditation is a way for us to share with the community, what I have known for some time which is that we have a talented, elite team of mental health professionals that make positive impacts on our clients every day. I am incredibly thankful for that team and appreciate the recognition of our Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programs from The Joint Commission. We look forward to continuing to serve the mental health needs of New Jersey residents with the skilled, caring, and empathetic approach we have been recognized for."

Innerspace Counseling spent several months preparing for their survey. The preparation process included learning The Joint Commission's standards of care, implementing new policies and procedures, assessing and improving client care and safety plans, and assessing client feedback. The highlight of the survey for our team was the interview conducted by the Joint Commission with a patient. The client reported to the surveyor that they felt incredibly supported by not only their therapist, but by each staff member at Innerspace. Our team is proud to have this accreditation and the ability to provide high quality mental health treatment that puts people on a road toward long term wellness.

