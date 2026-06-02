Innisfree Hotels Showcases Diverse Dining Options Across Pensacola Beach as Summer Travel Season Heats Up

From Gulf-fresh seafood to Italian favorites paired with waterfront cocktails, Pensacola Beach's growing restaurant scene reflects Florida's national culinary appeal.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers increasingly plan vacations around memorable dining experiences, Pensacola Beach stands out thanks to its vibrant restaurants that blend flavor, atmosphere, and coastal authenticity. Innisfree Hotels is proud to be at the center of Pensacola Beach's culinary momentum with a curated portfolio of local restaurants, including Bonsai, Red Fish Blue Fish, Fish Heads, and Piazza Pizza.

With Pensacola Beach recently named the No. 1 Best Beach in the United States in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, the destination is drawing national attention not only for its sugar-white sand and emerald waters, but for a dining scene that is a key part of the visitor experience.

"What makes Pensacola Beach special is how naturally the food and atmosphere come together," said Chef Manuel Rodriguez, Corporate Director of Food & Beverage for Innisfree Hotels. "Guests can enjoy experiences that feel true to the Gulf Coast, whether that's fresh seafood by the water, live music at sunset, or a casual meal that turns into a lasting memory."

Spanning everything from toes-in-the-sand spots to elevated waterfront dining, Innisfree's Pensacola Beach restaurants reflect the rhythm of shore life while delivering consistent quality and hospitality. Open-air decks and panoramic views create dining environments that make vacationers and locals want to linger long after the sun goes down.

"At Innisfree, we want to create dining experiences that are rooted in Pensacola Beach," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree. "Guests can move from beach to bar to dinner table without ever losing that coastal sense of place or forgetting that they're on vacation."

Signature menu offerings highlight both regional traditions and culinary creativity, from Gulf-fresh seafood and local, seasonal ingredients to artisan pizza and Florida staples like Key lime pie. Additional guest favorites like Salt, Sal de Mar, and Riptides Grill round out Innisfree's Pensacola Beach restaurants, which are shaped by thoughtful sourcing and warm service.

Behind the scenes, that same attention to detail carries through the culinary team, including Pastry Chef Ekaterin Hurtado, whose decades of experience in restaurants and events bring an added layer to the destination's dining offerings. Her work across Innisfree's Pensacola Beach properties helps bolster a culinary program that balances expert innovation and execution.

Dining also plays a central role in how visitors experience the destination itself. According to industry data, roughly half of travelers now book restaurant reservations before flights — a shift that underscores the growing importance of food in shaping travel decisions.

Further reinforcing this evolution is The Landing, a newly launched waterfront event space at Red Fish Blue Fish designed to bring together dining, locally inspired events available to the public, and community programming. The Landing answers growing demand for a picturesque, flexible space that can host everything from private celebrations to public experiences, creating new opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses to connect.

Pensacola Beach mirrors a broader shift across Florida, where destinations are defined as much by their food culture as their natural beauty. For Innisfree Hotels, that means an opportunity to create restaurant experiences that families, couples, groups, and solo travelers will want to return to year after year.

"It's all about how we can make people feel when they're here," Rodriguez added. "If we've done our job right, our guests don't just remember what they ate — they remember how good they felt when they were in Pensacola Beach."

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than 40 years, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet, and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, is consistently named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels