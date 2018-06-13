Innovation and Sustainability - The Volvo Group's Theme When the Volvo Ocean Race Arrives in Gothenburg

At the entrance to the area, visitors to the Volvo Ocean Race will meet an urban environment where all traffic is exclusively electric. Volvo's electrified buses will operate between Nordstan and Frihamnen and Volvo's electrified trucks will transport freight within the event area and then they will beam together in the entrance.

"This is the first time these products are being shown together, but the most striking impact will be from an almost noiseless urban environment, which visitors will experience before entering the actual event area," says Kina Wileke, Executive Vice President, Group Communication at the Volvo Group.

Ocean Summit is one of the major activities in the Volvo Ocean Race week, and is a global platform for discussing how to reduce plastic waste in our oceans. Speakers in Gothenburg include former Minister for Foreign Affairs Jan Eliasson, Minister for the Environment Karolina Skog and Dee Caffari, skipper of the boat Turn the Tide on Plastic. The Volvo Group's CEO Martin Lundstedt and Volvo Cars' President Håkan Samuelsson will participate in a panel discussion on the necessity for the business community to create commitment for cleaner oceans and collaboration to beat plastic pollution.

"The main theme for this year's Volvo Ocean Race has been sustainability and through our seven Ocean Summits we would like not just to highlight the issue of plastic in our oceans, we would also like to bring about real change," says Kina Wileke.

The Volvo Group will also have a large exhibition where the Group will demonstrate connected, autonomous and electric vehicles. At one part of the exhibition, the Lab, visitors will be able to test the technology in many of Volvo's innovations and to build an autonomous mini-vehicle or drive a truck and an excavator in the simulator.

"During race week, we will be showing a modern and innovative company to the residents of Gothenburg and, at the same time, provide insight into the solutions we envisage for sustainable transportation of the future," says Kina Wileke.

Journalists who would like to participate in the Ocean Summit or to receive information about the solutions on show during the Volvo Ocean Race week are welcome to contact Joakim Kenndal at joakim.kenndal@volvo.com or on +46-31-323-72-29.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/innovation-and-sustainability---the-volvo-group-s-theme-when-the-volvo-ocean-race-arrives-in-gothenb,c2546279

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/volvooceanrace,c2430971 Volvooceanrace http://mb.cision.com/Public/39/2546279/8f23d1fc1a236dbf.pdf 180613 Volvo Ocean Race eng

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-and-sustainability--the-volvo-groups-theme-when-the-volvo-ocean-race-arrives-in-gothenburg-300665539.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

Related Links

http://volvogroup.com

