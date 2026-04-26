Innovation in health begins by creating the right conditions

BOGOTA, Colombia, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day (April 26), FIFARMA, the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry, highlights a key message: innovation in health is only possible when the right conditions are in place.

Behind every treatment, vaccine, or scientific breakthrough are years of research, talent, and collaboration. But for these efforts to translate into real solutions for patients, enabling conditions are required.

In this context, intellectual property plays a fundamental role. Far from being an abstract concept, it is a tool that protects knowledge, drives investment, and allows science to advance and reach those who need it.

"Every health innovation is backed by a vast human effort. Intellectual property is part of the conditions that allow this effort to translate into well-being and development for the region," said Yaneth Giha, Executive Director of FIFARMA.

These conditions also directly impact countries' development. Those with strong intellectual property frameworks attract more investment in research and development, strengthen their innovation ecosystems, and expand access to new health technologies.

However, Latin America still faces important challenges. According to the Biopharmaceutical Competitiveness and Investment Report (BCI 2025), the region reaches an average competitiveness of 59%, below leading economies (75%–85%). Key gaps include market access and intellectual property protection.

"Talking about intellectual property in health is talking about the conditions to move forward. Where there are clear rules, there is more innovation, more investment, and better access for patients," explained Raquel Sorza, FIFARMA's Director of Health Policy.

Despite these gaps, the region has strong potential: scientific talent, diversity, and growing capabilities. When these strengths are combined with the right conditions, innovation happens.

Initiatives such as Latam Health Champions, a FIFARMA program that identifies, supports, and connects innovative health solutions from Latin America, reflect this potential in action. In its 2026 edition, the call received 234 applications from 11 countries, and eight winning initiatives will participate in a mission to Boston to strengthen their projects and connect with global innovation ecosystems.

Because innovation in health does not happen by chance: it happens when the right conditions are in place. On this World Intellectual Property Day, the call is to recognize and strengthen those conditions to keep moving forward.

About FIFARMA

FIFARMA is the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry. It brings together local associations and research-based pharmaceutical companies from Latin America and the Caribbean, working to promote scientific research, patient well-being, and more sustainable health ecosystems in the region. FIFARMA advances access to innovation, the recognition of the value of intellectual property, and solutions that contribute to better health systems for Latin Americans.

References

FIFARMA and Pugatch Consilium. Biopharmaceutical Competitiveness and Investment Report 2025 (BCI). 2025. The study analyzes the health investment environment in Latin America and evaluates factors such as scientific capacity, clinical research, regulatory efficiency, market access, and intellectual property protection.

Latam Health Champions: Official site: www.latamhealthchampions.com

SOURCE FIFARMA