Innovation Recognized: Beny Secures SNEC "Top 10 Highlights" Terawatt Diamond Award

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the SNEC PV Power Expo, Beny stood out among over 3,500 participating companies to win the prestigious SNEC "Top 10 Highlights" Terawatt Diamond Award with its self-developed Smart Remote Disconnect Switch, BYSS-63MT. This accolade not only affirms Beny's technical prowess but also highlights its innovation and leadership in the PV field. The onsite product launch allowed industry experts and attendees to gain deeper insights into the product, leaving a lasting impression.

The SNEC "Top 10 Highlights" Terawatt Diamond Award is one of the most authoritative and influential awards in the PV industry. It recognizes companies and products that excel in technological innovation, market application, and industry advancement. Beny's award recipient enhances its brand influence and lays a solid foundation for its future expansion globally.

Beny unveiled the BYSS-63MT during this prestigious event, offering attendees a comprehensive overview of its unique advantages and innovations. The BYSS-63MT is an intelligent DC disconnect switch with proprietary intellectual property, designed for 1~350kW PV inverters with the capability of handling up to DC 1500V/63A load. Key features include low-temperature rise, long lifespan, and short arc-extinguishing time. The switch boasts millisecond-level response times, with a maximum trip time of 25 milliseconds. Additionally, it supports functions like automatic disconnection, manual on/off switching, auto trip, and remote control, operating reliably in temperatures from -40℃ to 85℃.

At the launch event, TÜV Rheinland , the international independent testing, inspection, and certification organization, awarded a certification to Beny's BYSS-63MT. This certification signifies that this DC disconnect switch has passed rigorous testing and evaluation, meeting the stringent technical standards set by the IEC. It fully demonstrates the product's superior quality and compliance in terms of electrical safety and performance. What's more, experts further highlighted that this product held vast market potential and would positively impact the safety and efficiency of PV systems, looking forward to its market performance.

The awarding of Beny's BYSS-63MT is a high recognition of its technological innovation, pointing the way for its future development. Beny stated that it will continue to adhere to its innovation-driven development philosophy, consistently launching more competitive products to contribute to the sustainable development of the PV industry. Looking ahead, Beny will continue to deepen its technological research and development and strive to provide smarter solutions to customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.beny.com or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE BENY