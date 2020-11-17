Innovative Battery Cycling DC Testing Solution for EV Manufacturing

The Testing Solution is built on a modular platform with open core engineering, allowing communication to any testing equipment. It also provides cost savings with its ability to supply multiple battery cyclers, simulators, and motor inverters, which reduces the number of spare parts and overall power required.

This turnkey solution includes the smallest high power drive package on the market; supporting power supply needs up to 4 MW. The intelligently designed products from Bosch Rexroth are naturally smaller. Users can further decrease their machine footprint and save valuable manufacturing floor space by selecting innovative air or liquid cooling options.

Bosch Rexroth considered the employee experience and work environment with efforts to minimize machine noise. The use of high-quality windings contributes to reduced electrical noise, while the panel's compact and thoughtful layout also reduces electro-mechanical noise.

Morrell Group's experienced product managers are available for consultations with customers to discuss how the Battery Cycling DC Testing Solution can seamlessly integrate into testing equipment.

To learn more about the turnkey Battery Cycling DC Testing Solution, visit https://morrell-group.com/battery-cycling-dc-testing-solution/

About Morrell Group

Morrell Group is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Experienced application and technical specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide innovative solutions for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. Real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, and 24/7 customer support, coupled with engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions, are the foundation of our success.

