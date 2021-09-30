­Innovative Design of Market Street Viera Meets the Unique Needs of Memory Care Residents

Upon entering the elegant, yet charmingly comfortable community, the extraordinary central gathering space of Market Plaza is a sight to behold. Welcoming residents and guests alike, Market Plaza is artfully curated to ignite the human spirit by identifying personal connections to specific sights, sounds, tastes, and smells. The active "outdoor" streetscape is complete with winding trees, fresh flowers, and innovative visual cueing, all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the comfort of familiar activities such as stopping by the Post Office and Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Barber Shop for special pampering. Each space is caringly designed to stimulate the senses and encourage meaningful interaction for residents and guests.

"The smell of freshly cut grass instantly transports me back to the ball field where I spent time with my Dad," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Research shows that utilizing specific sights, sounds, and smells connects us to our memories and experiences. This critical element of our training and multi-sensory programming at Market Street Memory Care Residences is designed to incorporate the individual needs of each and every resident we serve."

Attention to detail goes far beyond the splendor of Market Plaza, with unique displays of vintage clothing, antiques and memorabilia specific to the individual residents in each community. From the preserved uniforms of a 1921 University of Wisconsin nursing graduate and World War II Air Force and Navy soldiers, to the 1950's vacuum cleaner and signed sports collectibles, each item brings a sense of joy and wonder, transporting you to the era of past generations.

Each Market Street Residence is purposefully designed to meet the unique needs of their residents. The community features internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing — providing opportunities for physical activity, recreation and leisure, and social interaction. The continuous loops of the circular walkways limit the need for confusing choices, reduces cognitive demand, and provides for a more enjoyable walk without the frustration of determining direction, a plight often plaguing seniors living with Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Market Street Memory Care Residences are currently serving seniors and families in Viera, Palm Coast, and East Lake, Florida. For community information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

