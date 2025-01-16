Innovative Eyewear Announces Lucyd Armor™ Safety Certification for Canada

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announces that its groundbreaking Lucyd Armor™ smart safety glasses have received CAN/CSA Z94.3:20 safety certification. Lucyd Armor can now be sold in Canada as a certified safety glass for workplace use.

Lucyd Armor™ offers a unique combination of patent-pending safety and workflow features. Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The Armor line launched in October 2024, with thousands of customers already enjoying the new smart eyewear platform for a range of uses from work to sport. The product boasts a 4.1/5 rating on Amazon, and over 90% of the initial production run has sold, which we believe indicates customer satisfaction with the product.

"From the moment Armor launched we knew we were filling a market need that had been unaddressed," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "I am so pleased that we can now extend our reach to our neighbors in the North with this unique product. I hope to be launching the Armor line shortly on Amazon.ca, and offering the frame through our partnerships with New Look and Kits.com, two of the largest eyewear retailers in Canada, in 2025,."

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co .

