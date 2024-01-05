Innovative Eyewear, Inc. and IngenioSpec LLC Announce License Agreement

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and seller of smart eyewear and IngenioSpec LLC a developer of smart eyewear are pleased to announce a license agreement and settlement covering multiple IngenioSpec smart eyewear patents (IP).

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "We are pleased to have entered into a license agreement with IngenioSpec. This multi-year. non-exclusive license includes patents directed to a wide variety of smart eyewear features which we may include in our future products. We believe the combination of this IP with Innovative Eyewear's current portfolio of 63 owned and exclusively licensed patents and applications, provides a potential competitive advantage for us in the smart eyewear marketplace."

