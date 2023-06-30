Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Miami Swim Week Runway Show and New Summer Lens Collection

Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

30 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear, is pleased to announce a runway show at the Miami Swim Week fashion event on July 9th, 2023. At the show, the Company will be debuting its first limited edition collection of summer lens variants for its core Lucyd Lyte® smart eyewear. The new lenses are available standard and in all prescriptions including progressive lenses.

Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

"A big part of what makes Lucyd Eyewear unique among smartglasses is that our frames align closely with current trends in the traditional optical and sunglass markets. Not only do some of our new Lyte 2.0 frames offer styling similar to some of the most popular "analog frames" of 2023, we believe our new Sundrop lens collection brings the freshest trends in lens tints to our best-in-class smart eyewear," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "We are thrilled to exhibit our exciting new collection at Miami Swim Week, one of the largest swim, resort and beach product shows worldwide."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the fashion runway show and new lenses. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contacts:

Scott Powell
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]com

