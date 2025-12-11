Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Reebok® Smart Eyewear for Gym and Indoor Sports

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce that it has launched two new, light-adaptive sport smartglasses in its cutting-edge Reebok Powered by Lucyd Smart Eyewear collection. These new variants of the Octane and Nitrous frames are designed for use in the gym and indoor sport.

The new Reebok Octane Shift style. Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The Reebok Smart Eyewear collection offers the Company's most powerful music experience to-date, with an end-to-end overhauled sound system developed with leading audio engineers. The addition of these new photochromic variants expands the collection to indoor and hybrid indoor/outdoor users, such as athletes who enjoy weightlifting, CrossFit and pickleball.

Additionally, the Company has launched a new accessory for its Reebok and Lucyd Armor lines, the Lucyd Boosters. This simple silicone accessory enhances volume and clarity, and reduces sound leakage in loud environments. It's ideal for use in very loud environments such as factory floors and CrossFit gyms, ensuring the frames are fully audible without obstructing your hearing.

"Almost immediately after launching our Reebok smart eyewear collection with a focus on running and cycling, we heard from our customers that they wanted a pair for the gym or the court as well," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Lucyd. "We're pleased to deliver it to them, and provide the year's most fun and functional accessory for the millions of people who prefer exercising indoors or in both indoor/outdoor environments. And we're more than excited to launch a product that we think is the ideal smart companion for America's new favorite pastime, pickleball. Additionally, the new Lucyd Boosters accessory provides an extra audio punch for the loudest environments, where open-ear audio platforms have typically struggled to deliver an optimal listening experience."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Lucyd Armor collection. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.