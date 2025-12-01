Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Retail Partnership with SmartBuyGlasses for Reebok Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with SmartBuyGlasses, a global online eyewear provider, to provide its Reebok smart eyewear to its customers.

SmartBuyGlasses operates a global network of localized websites and is one of the largest independent sellers of prescription, standard, and designer eyewear.

Reebok’s Powered by Lucyd “Voltage” style. Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Through the partnership, SmartBuyGlasses is offering Innovative Eyewear's smart eyewear with prescription options and global shipping, providing fast delivery of frames with custom lenses across its markets.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said, "Going live with Reebok® Smart Eyewear on SmartBuyGlasses meaningfully expands our global reach, while keeping the customer experience familiar: great-looking eyewear that happens to be smart. There is a natural alignment of smart eyewear with ecommerce – both bring transformative approaches to user needs and experiences. For the optical customer I see a fantastic synergy between our products and SmartBuyGlasses' mission to make the eyewear buying experience more accessible and affordable. We look forward to partnering with them to bring an exciting new generation of smart frames to their customers worldwide."

"Smart eyewear is still a new space for many shoppers, so having a brand like Reebok to enter the category adds a lot of confidence for customers. The designs are familiar, the fit is solid, and the tech is practical. We're pleased to make these frames available with prescription options across our key markets," said Taisia Ivagina, Merchandising Team Leader at SmartBuyGlasses.

About SmartBuyGlasses

SmartBuyGlasses is one of the world's largest designer-eyewear ecommerce companies, with a presence across Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, the eyewear e-retailer has taken a leadership position in more than 30 countries worldwide and offers an extensive range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses at accessible prices. Its mission: To help people see and be healthy, regardless of their budget — achieved through an integrated supply chain, close relationships with some of the world's leading eyewear distributors, technological innovation, in-house opticians, and careful consideration of customers' needs. To learn more please visit https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

