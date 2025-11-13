Innovative Eyewear Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Grew year over year by 163% and Gross Profit Margins Increased by 14%

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc., (NASDAQ: LUCY, LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer®, and Reebok® brands, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $668,128, an increase of 163% from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. On a year-to-date basis, net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1,701,859, an increase of 80% from the comparable period in 2024. For both the quarter and year-to-date periods, this top-line revenue growth was primarily driven by volume increases from sales of the Company's highly successful Lucyd Armor® smart safety glasses (launched in October 2024), which represented approximately half of the Company's total smartglass units sold in both the current quarter and year-to-date periods. The cobranded Reebok® Powered by Lucyd collection, which launched in April 2025, also contributed to the year-over-year volume increases.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 37%, compared to 23% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 27%, compared to 13% for the same period in the prior year. These significant increases were primarily attributable to lower product sourcing costs for both frames and prescription lenses as the Company continues to scale and develop its business. Management anticipates further cost improvements in future quarters as the Company continues to grow its volume and realize greater economies of scale. Although higher custom duties, tariffs and importation costs weighed heavily on gross profit margins in the second quarter, and therefore had a significant negative impact on the Company's current year-to-date margins, the various actions taken by management to help mitigate the impact of tariffs have been largely successful thus far, and restored third quarter 2025 gross profit margins to a level mostly consistent with the Company's pre-tariff business plan. Management continues to monitor trade policy and build contingency sourcing options in Southeast Asia, should the U.S.‑China tariff conditions materially change.

Other operating expenses increased by 19% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior year, and increased by 10% on a year-to-date basis, primarily driven by increased sales and marketing expenses. As consumer awareness and market penetration of smart eyewear increases, and the category moves from the early adopter stage to mass market maturity, management expects that the Company's customer acquisition costs will decline over time as prospective customers will need less exposure to understand the benefits of smart eyewear.

During the third quarter of 2025, Innovative Eyewear announced several important milestones which management believes bode well for the Company's future international expansion plans, including:

Successful participation at Vision Expo West 2025, the premier optical industry trade show in the U.S., which resulted in the Company securing approximately 40 new optical industry accounts, developing new partnerships to expand distribution in the U.K., and meetings with new national distribution partners for Canada and Latin America. The accounts range in size from independent opticals to major regional operators with hundreds of stores. One new partnership of note is with the Optical Resources Group, a chain of half a dozen eyewear stores in the Midwest, and supplier of safety eyewear to industrial companies. Another is with Ocusafe.com, a supplier of safety glasses which is launching the Lucyd Armor line in Q4.





Successful presentation at SILMO Paris 2025, one of the world's leading optics and eyewear trade shows, which resulted in the Company securing initial orders from multiple key European markets.





Addition of a new translation feature to the Lucyd app, which allows for voice-based translation between 17 languages in real-time.





Introduction of new variants to Lucyd Armor at the end of the quarter. The Armor Slim model has recently received ANSI certification, enabling it to be sold in the US for safety applications. Lucyd Armor is now available for purchase in the United States, Canada, and European Union markets, with all necessary safety certifications including ANSI Z87.1+, CSA Z94.3, and EN 16639:2018.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear Inc., commented,

"I am very pleased by our impressive sales growth for the quarter and the potential of international growth and expansion. We continue our upward trend of outperforming sales each quarter on a year-over-year basis, which we have done every quarter for over two years now. I am also pleased by the improvements in our gross profit margin during the quarter, despite the ongoing headwinds from tariffs. We plan to build on the continued success and momentum of our most popular product lines, Lucyd Armor® smart safety glasses, Lucyd Lyte® and Reebok® Powered by Lucyd smartglasses. We are also excited about the potential of international growth and expansion, as we continue to make progress towards building a more globally focused business with significant distribution outside of the U.S. Overall, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver further revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 and beyond. We are confident that our smart eyewear will be a top gifting choice this holiday season, and that our fourth quarter will be the strongest yet."

The Company's net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $(1,836,267) or $(0.38) per share, compared with $(1,720,677) or $(0.99) per share in the third quarter of 2024, as the Company continues to invest in initiatives to further grow its business, including influencer marketing efforts, frequent trade shows in the eyewear, hardware and electronics industries, and sales and marketing team expansion. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the Company had a net loss of $(5,721,064) or $(1.62) per share, as compared with a $(5,640,387) or $(4.78) per share loss in the prior year comparable period.

The Company ended the quarter with $7,998,202 of combined cash and cash equivalents and investments, a 6.3% increase compared with the $7,524,171 combined cash and cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024. This increase in funds was primarily attributable to warrant exercises and other equity transactions entered into during the current nine-month period. Further, the Company had no debt at the end of the current period.

