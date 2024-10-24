Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Notice of Patent Allowance on Modular Smart Eyewear Technology

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, received on October 23rd, a notice of allowance for its utility patent application U.S. Patent Application No. 17/104,849, entitled "Wireless Smartglasses with Quick Connect Front Frames". After paying the required issue fee, the Company anticipates that a patent will issue in due course. The patent is directed to smartglasses that pair or connect with other mobile devices and have removable front frames connected with a quick-disconnect hinge, which allows end users to customize their glasses after purchase with a variety of lens types and frontplate styles.

A Lucyd smart eyewear prototype with a quick-disconnect hinge. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

"User-interchangeable parts are a longstanding feature of popular consumer goods, and the value of this in eyewear is even greater than most products," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "This is due to the variety of lens functionalities sought by many consumers, such as sunglasses, reading glasses and all-day wear prescription lenses; not to mention the preference for some to have a variety of glasses for fashion purposes. Interchangeable hinges are a feature we have developed for future Lucyd eyewear products, to enable easier and more affordable customization, and less electronic waste, and this new patent protection will help us secure this feature for the smart eyewear market."

Innovative Eyewear has yet to announce a product with this feature. The Company believes that with the success of a separate interchangeable front technology seen in other product lines, modular eyewear represents a new category of products that will also benefit from the addition of Lucyd smart features.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated introduction of new products and features, and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new smart safety eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

