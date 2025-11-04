Innovative Eyewear Unveils Four New Lucyd Armor® ChatGPT-enabled Smart Safety Glasses & New ANSI Certification

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce the launch of four new variants of its popular Lucyd Armor smart safety glasses. Since its debut in October 2024, Lucyd Armor has become the Company's top selling frame, adding powerful AI and Bluetooth® utility to comfortable, stylish and prescription-ready safety glasses.

Lucyd Armor® is setting the standard for connected eyewear in the workplace. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Lucyd Armor® is the new ideal companion for industrial, logistics and security workers. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

We believe the four new variants expand the collection to reach a wider audience and build on the success of the original model with important variations in lens functionality and sizing. All new models are prescription adaptable.

New Lucyd Armor Variants

Lucyd Armor Green Mirror – A new polarized sunglass version featuring a chic and protective green flash mirror lens, ideal for outdoor workers. Available now on Lucyd.co.

Lucyd Armor Black – A polarized, solid black sunglass ideal for protective outdoor use, and makes a bold fashion statement. Available now on Lucyd.co.

Lucyd Armor Slim – A new compact version of our base model, designed for women, young adults and men with narrower faces. Available now on Lucyd.co

Lucyd Armor Vantage – A redesigned profile offering greater eye coverage and expanded compatibility for strong prescriptions. Includes a photochromic lens like the base model. Launching Q1 2026.

The Armor Slim model has recently received ANSI certification, enabling it to be sold in the US for safety applications. Lucyd Armor is now available for purchase in the United States, Canada, and European Union markets, with all necessary safety certifications including ANSI Z87.1+, CSA Z94.3, and EN 16639:2018.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to report it has received a notice of allowance for its Mexican Patent Application MX/f/2024/002575, entitled Safety Eyewear.

Finally, in a new key account development, a top-five global logistics company has placed an initial order for Lucyd Armor, intending to use the eyewear to support team connectivity via the Lucyd app's Walkie feature for smartglasses.

"Upgrading to Lucyd Armor from regular safety glasses is like switching from a screwdriver to a power drill," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Lucyd. "This is truly a transformative product for anyone who works in outdoor, high-impact or safety-first environments. We believe that it's safer and more ergonomic than handheld communication devices, or in-ear earbuds, both for handsfree team communications, and access to AI systems. We are already hearing across hundreds of reviews how Lucyd Armor has changed the game for so many workers. We encourage everyone who is required to use safety eyewear to Upgrade Your Eyewear® with Lucyd Armor."

The safety eyewear market in North America and Europe is rapidly growing, and was estimated to be worth more than $2.5 billion in 2024.1,2

To purchase Lucyd Armor, with or without a prescription, please visit Lucyd.co.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Lucyd Armor collection. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

