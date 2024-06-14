Innovative Eyewear Inc. Announces Significant Progress in International Expansion

MIAMI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to provide a sales and marketing update.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansions

Industry Presence. In March, Innovative Eyewear showcased its latest advancements at Vision Expo East, followed by a presentation at the Boston Reebok Spring Meetup. We believe these events provided valuable networking opportunities, customer feedback on new products, and strengthened our market presence.

In March, Innovative Eyewear showcased its latest advancements at Vision Expo East, followed by a presentation at the Boston Reebok Spring Meetup. We believe these events provided valuable networking opportunities, customer feedback on new products, and strengthened our market presence. Big Box distribution. We have secured a new partnership with Windsor Eyes, a distributor for select US optical and big box channels.

We have secured a new partnership with Windsor Eyes, a distributor for select US optical and big box channels. New Retail Opportunities : As touched on in our recent quarterly results release, interest in smart eyewear driven by Apple's Vision Pro product and Ray Ban Meta glasses has increased optical retailer interest in partnering with the Company. We believe this is evidenced by our current multi-store test with New Look Vision Group, the largest optical chain in Canada by number of locations. We are also in discussions with major domestic eyewear retailers and distributors for potential late 2024 / early 2025 sales of smart eyewear under our licensed brands.

: As touched on in our recent quarterly results release, interest in smart eyewear driven by Apple's Vision Pro product and glasses has increased optical retailer interest in partnering with the Company. We believe this is evidenced by our current multi-store test with New Look Vision Group, the largest optical chain in by number of locations. We are also in discussions with major domestic eyewear retailers and distributors for potential late 2024 / early 2025 sales of smart eyewear under our licensed brands. Latin America : We are pursuing new opportunities with optical retailers in Latin America , broadening our international reach. So far, we have partnered with FUDEM (the state opticianry of El Salvador ), Optometra stores in Puerto Rico , DiOptik in Bolivia , Distribuidora De Productos Opticos SA in Honduras and Universo Optico SA in Guatemala . We are also in discussions with optical chains in Brazil and Mexico for rollouts in those markets, which are the two biggest markets in Latin America .

: We are pursuing new opportunities with optical retailers in , broadening our international reach. So far, we have partnered with FUDEM (the state opticianry of ), Optometra stores in , DiOptik in , Distribuidora De Productos Opticos SA in and Universo Optico SA in . We are also in discussions with optical chains in and for rollouts in those markets, which are the two biggest markets in . Amazon Germany : We have launched our Amazon store in Germany , making our products available throughout the entire EU. This move marks the first entry of smart eyewear powered by Lucyd in these 27 countries. It aims to kick off a flywheel effect, driving distributor interest in the EU and expanding into the Middle East , Africa , and Eastern Europe . You can visit our store at .

Product Launch and Market Interest

Since the beginning of the year, demand for our Nautica and Eddie Bauer licensed products has grown, as we garner interest from optical groups across the USA and LATAM.

Reebok Smart Eyewear and Lucyd Armor: Both lines are on track to ship to consumers and retailers in Q4. We view these projects as strategic as they leverage the rising demand for smart eyewear. They are key to establishing a first-mover advantage in the generative smart eyewear market for athletic and industrial applications. Additionally, we are expanding into existing brick-and-mortar distribution channels and exploring opportunities in industrial and home improvement sectors. The launch of these products will complete the Company's coverage of all four major segments of the smart eyewear market: sunglasses, eyeglasses, sport glasses and safety eyewear.

With upcoming upgrades to Siri, and other voice AI's like Microsoft Copilot emerging, we believe our products are well-positioned as an interface for these systems. Our products, branded with household names such as Nautica, Reebok, and Eddie Bauer, perfectly align with this new era of generative voice computing, providing the ideal wearable fashion accessory for seamless integration into this evolving technological landscape. Our frames are device and AI agnostic, making them an ergonomic and flexible onramp for almost any user to streamline their interactions with voice-based platforms.

Commitment to Excellence

"Our goal is to revolutionize the eyewear industry by integrating advanced technology with everyday functionality," said Joaquin Abondano, COO of Innovative Eyewear Inc. "We are excited about the positive reception of our new collections and the opportunities ahead. We believe this will be a watershed year for the Company, as smart eyewear interest and enthusiasm is at a peak that hasn't been seen since the launch of Google Glass 10 years ago. What we believe is different this time around is that the products are accessible, aesthetically-pleasing and incredibly convenient for the average eyewear consumer."

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more about our smart eyewear collection and explore the future of eyewear technology, please visit www.Lucyd.co .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the launch of new products and sales and marketing efforts. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including but not limited to "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.