Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with Geenee Inc. to Deliver Next-gen Smart Eyewear Retail Experiences

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce it has partnered with augmented reality shopping developer Geenee Inc. to develop a new generation of Smart Eyewear retail experiences in Q4 2024.

The Company is working with Geenee to launch the following new customer experiences for its smart eyewear:

Lucyd® Kiosk Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The launch of the new Lucyd Kiosk, a freestanding LCD display with an immersive brand experience, allowing the viewer to see all Lucyd and Powered by Lucyd frames superimposed on their faces using state of the art virtual try-on (VTO) technology. The Lucyd Kiosk will also support seamless audio demos using a tethered pair of Lucyd glasses coupled with larger-than-life TikTok videos and product content. The Company envisions the Kiosk will be placed in high-volume optical stores, big box stores and select specialty retailers.





The launch of an improved VTO experience on Lucyd.co, enhancing the Company's unique online smart eyewear shopping experience with cutting-edge AR try-on.





Finally, the Company will be partnering with Geenee to launch a new wave of personalized web advertisements supporting VTO, allowing viewers to instantly try on Lucyd eyewear while browsing other websites.

At 5' high and with a 32" responsive LCD touchscreen, the Lucyd® Kiosk will provide an immersive and customizable shopping experience. We believe adding the VTO takes it to the next level.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said, "We are excited to partner with Geenee as they will provide a terrific and fun solution to help guide our customers in their smart eyewear purchases. We believe that their fast and flawless VTO experience will enhance sell-through both online and in-store."

Cory Grenier, CEO of Geenee Inc., said, "Culturally significant products often deliver useful multisensory experiences, at an accessible price point, in a more convenient and intuitive form. In this regard, Lucyd has been a trendsetter, converging audio entertainment and intelligent AI logic into sleek and stylish eyewear. Personalized virtual try-on kiosks, like the Lucyd® Kiosk, extend this hands-free utility to the retail environment."

We expect the Lucyd Kiosk will debut in select retailers later this year, and the new virtual try-on experience is expected to launch on Lucyd.co by Q4 2024, along with other site-wide improvements. For a live demo of the try-on with the Lucyd Antimatter XL style, visit here.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co .

About Geenee, Inc.

Geenee is an AI-based 3D personalization platform transforming how people digitally interact and transact through virtual try on ads, ecommerce and AR Mirrors. Geenee personalization platform partners include brands such as SHEIN, L'ORÉAL, John Hardy, and major eyewear manufacturers. To learn more, please visit Geenee.ar , or Try-on.io.

