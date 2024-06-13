Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Bixby App to Enable ChatGPT on its Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, announces today that it has launched a Bixby app called LUCY to enable handsfree ChatGPT access on its glasses. This brings a powerful new feature to Samsung phone users for the first time – the ability to access ChatGPT via the phone's built-in voice assistant.

The Voyager Frame, Sky Blue Gradient

All users of Bixby can now speak to and hear responses from ChatGPT through Lucyd eyewear connected to their Samsung device, or on the device itself. The Company believes this seamless, voice-controlled access to new AI features will support numerous new utilities for Samsung phone and tablet users, such as real-time translations and detailed research capabilities on almost any subject.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, stated:

"After a year of rigorous development from our launch of handsfree ChatGPT access on iOS devices, we are extremely pleased to now offer this feature for one of the largest groups of smartphone users, those with Samsung phones. This is an important milestone in our mission to make smart eyewear accessible, enjoyable and useful for all. With our new Bixby app, Samsung users can enjoy more convenient access to numerous types of information, and experience the world's most powerful AI simply and quickly on Lucyd eyewear.

We are also excited about the potential of using our glasses in tandem with Samsung's forthcoming smart ring1 to deliver health and exercise data through our eyewear. This could allow customers to learn about their health status and exercise metrics without having to look at a phone or smartwatch."

You can order Lucyd Smart Eyewear now at https://Lucyd.co with a variety of prescription and custom lens options. To see the Bixby app in action, go here.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge, ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® & Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more about the LUCY app for Bixby, please visit www.Lucyd.co.

