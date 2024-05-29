Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Eddie Bauer® Smart Eyewear with ChatGPT

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is thrilled to announce the launch of its the Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear collection. This new line includes voice access to ChatGPT and introduces the world's first rimless smart eyewear design.

Eddie Bauer Navigator Smart Eyewear

The Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear collection will debut with four distinct styles, all featuring polarized sunglass lenses for optimal outdoor performance. The line showcases the first rimless smart eyewear design, seamlessly integrating the Company's cutting-edge technology into a lightweight and minimalist aesthetic. Powered with 100ft range Bluetooth, ultra-clear microphones and quadrasonic speakers for music and call capabilities, each pair comes equipped with the Company's patent-pending charging dock, ensuring effortless and convenient recharging of the glasses and up to three other USB-charged devices for all day adventure.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, stated:

"We believe the launch of our Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear line marks a significant milestone in our mission to push the boundaries of eyewear innovation. By introducing the first-ever rimless smart eyewear, we believe we are not only elevating style but also redefining the possibilities of wearable technology. This collection exemplifies our commitment to merging fashion and function, catering to the modern, adventurous lifestyle that Eddie Bauer embodies. We believe this is our most premium product to-date, with a combination of high-end finishes, tried and true frame contours and powerful tech accessories to deliver a smartglass experience like no other."

Sierra McPhillips, Vice President of Brand at Authentic, stated:

"We are pleased to introduce Eddie Bauer's next adventure in innovation to its audience of brand fans. Innovation is at the core of Eddie Bauer's brand values, and we are thrilled to continue that mission through the Smart Eyewear launch, in partnership with Innovative Eyewear."

With a focus on accessibility and convenience, the collection will soon be available through various retail channels, including department stores, sports retailers, brick-and-mortar locations, and local optical stores.

You can order Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear now at https://Lucyd.co with a variety of prescription and custom lens options.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge, ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® & Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more about the Eddie Bauer Powered by Lucyd Smart Eyewear collection and explore the future of eyewear technology, please visit www.Lucyd.co.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 260 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and other international markets.

Follow Eddie Bauer on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the launch of new products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Eddie Bauer product line launch. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.