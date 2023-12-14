Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Signs Professional Football Player Emmanuel Ogbah as Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of the developer of ChatGPT smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce the signing of Emmanuel Ogbah as an official brand ambassador.

Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogbah is a Nigerian professional football defensive end for the Miami Dolphins. He played college football at Oklahoma State and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Emmanuel Ogbah wearing the Lucyd Lyte Voyager XXL style smart eyewear. Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
Lucyd eyewear's open-ear audio interface makes it a perfect companion for outdoor sports, by enabling the user to enjoy music while helping to maintain situational awareness and protecting their eyes from the sun in one convenient product. Additionally, the Company's Lucyd app for iOS and Android incorporates on-the-go access to ChatGPT.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "As a Miami-native brand, I am thrilled to partner with one of our local all-stars. Mr. Ogbah's positive and energetic persona is a welcome addition to our team, and well-suited to promoting our fun and functional smart eyewear. Although our slogan has always been Upgrade Your Eyewear®, we brand all of our products as Imagined in Miami, because we are so proud of the global design and innovation hub that our hometown is becoming. We look forward to working with more pillars of our local community like Mr. Ogbah."

Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive End of the Miami Dolphins, said "I'm excited to join the Innovative Eyewear family. They've done an incredible job developing some of the best technology and combining it with a fashion angle that I'm extremely passionate about."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge, ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, introduction of new product lines and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Brand Ambassador partnership with Emmanuel Ogbah. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

