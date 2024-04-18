Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Signs UK Football Legend and Media Personality Micah Richards as Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced the signing of Micah Richards as an official brand ambassador.

Micah Richards is a former England International footballer, turned successful broadcaster, currently working for Sky Sports, CBS Sports and BBC Sport while he is also a co-host of "The Rest is Football" – a top ten UK podcast.

Micah Richards wearing Lucyd smart eyewear. Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Micah began his senior career with Manchester City, for whom he would go on to make 245 appearances, during a period that included winning the club's first ever Premier League title in 2012 following the FA Cup a year prior. As well as representing England from 2006-2012, Micah also played for the Great Britain team at the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

"Few 21st century soccer personalities are as entertaining and popular as Micah," said Innovative Eyewear CEO Harrison Gross. "His energetic personality and love for sport complements the Lucyd brand. We are thrilled to work with him to share our mission of safe and seamless smart eyewear worldwide. We believe Micah will help us reach new athletes and sports fans and increase our brand awareness."

Mr. Richards added, "These days, when people are spending more time than ever in front of their phones, TVs and computers, active lifestyle products like Lucyd eyewear are critically important. I am excited to partner with Innovative Eyewear to advance a new generation of smart glasses that enhance almost any physical activity with seamless open-ear audio and ChatGPT, all while protecting and correcting your vision."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge, ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to new brand promotion partnerships. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Brand Ambassador partnership with Emmanuel Ogbah. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

