Innovative Eyewear, Inc. to Participate in "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era" Conference, June 4 - 5, 2024

MIAMI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and seller of smart eyewear, today announced that Company's CEO, Harrison Gross, will present at the "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era" Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC.

The Conference, hosted live on M-Vest.com, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th & Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

Mr. Gross' presentation will take place on Track 1 at 2:30 pm ET on June 4.

The Conference will explore how the continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovation across all industries, including drones, consumer IoT and business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies, such as AI to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

"We look forward to attending the event and sharing Innovative Eyewear's perspective on the many ways in which the generative AI revolution is impacting the smart eyewear industry," said Mr. Gross.

Company Ticker AmpliTech Group, Inc. AMPG Arbe Robotics, Ltd. ARBE BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI Bragg Gaming Group Inc. BRAG CareCloud Inc. CCLD CuriosityStream Inc. CURI CXApp Inc. CXAI Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. DLPN Draganfly Inc. DPRO Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX Everspin Technologies, Inc. MRAM Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. TASE:FRSX Healwell AI Inc. TSX:AIDX Innodata Inc. INOD Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY Interlink Electronics, Inc. LINK Inuvo, Inc. INUV Iteris, Inc. ITI Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA Jet.AI Inc. JTAI LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG Locafy Limited LCFY Mobilicom Limited MOB NVNI Group Limited NVNI Ohmyhome Limited OMH Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS ReAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE Research Solutions, Inc. RSSS Rivalry Corp. TSXV:RVLY Roadzen, Inc. RDZN Roku, Inc. ROKU Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE SatixFy Communications Ltd. SATX SealSQ Corp. LAES SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX Sonos, Inc. SONO Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE Supercom Ltd. SPCB T Stamp Inc. IDAI Tribe Property Technologies Inc. TSXV:TRBE Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC Volatus Aerospace Corp. TSXV:VOL WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA Wishpond Technologies Ltd. TSXV:WISH

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contacts:

Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

