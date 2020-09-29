ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the upcoming U.S. availability of LG WINGTM 5G. It will be available first from Verizon on Oct. 15 with pre-order beginning Oct. 1. AT&T and T-Mobile will offer it later this fall. Pricing starts at $999.99 and may vary by carrier.

Featuring a first-of-its-kind form factor, LG WING delivers a compelling, new mobile experience. Marrying utility with style, LG WING's primary 6.8-inch OLED Full Vision edge-to-edge screen swivels clockwise rotating 90 degrees to reveal a second 3.9-inch OLED screen.

INNOVATIVE LG WING 5G AVAILABLE IN U.S. BEGINNING OCT. 15

Swivel Mode delivers extreme multitasking and incredible convenience. Examples of the many ways users can make the most of Swivel Mode include following navigation on the main screen and controlling music on the second screen, watching a YouTube video on the main screen while checking email on the second screen or even keeping up with a live-stream on the main screen while not missing out on what friends are saying in the group chat. Select applications can also be expanded to use both screens at once.

LG WING is also equipped with built-in Gimbal Motion functionality to create smooth video footage while on the move. It boasts three rear cameras – 64MP, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 13MP Ultra-Wide – and a front 32MP Pop-Up Camera. The 12MP Ultra-Wide camera provides functions typically found on a gimbal, such as "joystick," "lock," "follow," "pan follow" and "first-person view" mode.

LG WING is the first device from the LG Explorer Project – an initiative to deliver distinctive and unexplored usability experiences, a strategy that tackles uncharted territory in the industry. LG created the Explorer Project in response to the diverse usage needs of today's smartphone customers and to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector.

For more information on LG WING 5G in the U.S., please visit LG.com/US/WING.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System

Main Screen: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)



Second Screen: 3.9-inch 1.15:1 OLED (1,240 x 1,080 / 419ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM 256GB internal storage 1 / microSD (up to 2TB)*

Rear: 64MP Standard 2 (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm) / 13MP Ultra Wide (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm) / 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm)

Front: 32MP Standard 3 (F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm)

(F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm) Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0

Dimensions: 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm; 260g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: Aurora Gray / Illusion Sky 4

/ Illusion Sky Others: Gimbal Motion Camera / Front Pop Up Camera / Hexa Motion Stabilizer / AI CAM / Dual Recording / LG 3D Sound Engine / In-Display Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4.0+ Technology / Wireless Charging

1 Usable memory varies depending on software version and settings. *MicroSD card sold separately.

2 Pixel Binning to 16MP. Quality of full 64MP image may vary slightly depending on the chipset.

3 Pixel Binning to 8MP. Quality of full 32MP image may vary slightly depending on the chipset.

4 Colors will vary by network partner availability.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Specific features and color options may vary by carrier.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

