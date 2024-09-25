Lineup of Speakers Announced at Fourth Annual Festival;

Features New Partner Alliance Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics will be opening the doors to welcome attendees to the fourth annual LG NOVA InnoFest , taking place on September 25-26, 2024, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Hosted by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North American Innovation Center, the two-day event will gather leaders, innovators and investors from across industries to explore bold ideas that can shape a better future.

LG NOVA INNOFEST OPENS ITS DOORS ON SEPTEMBER 25

This year's theme, "Lighting the Halo of Innovation," aims to inspire change and create impactful collaborations. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from renowned experts, participate in dynamic discussions and engage in networking that can unlock innovations of the future.

InnoFest 2024 will feature an exciting lineup of influential speakers, including:

Norman Winarsky, Co-Founder of Siri and leading visionary in AI and voice technology

Annette Finsterbusch, Program Director at The National Science Foundation

Luqman Lawal , Chief Medical Officer at Mayo Clinic Platform

, Chief Medical Officer at Mayo Clinic Platform Howard Kim , VP of LG Chem Americas

, VP of LG Chem Americas Dr. Honglak Lee, Chief Scientist at LG AI Research

The event will also showcase startups advancing through LG NOVA's "Mission for the Future" initiative, including C. Light Technologies, BattGenie, and DeepBrain AI, each of which is contributing to cutting-edge solutions in their respective fields.

One of the featured moments of the event is the Startup Pitch Competition. Startups will have the opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of judges from the start-up ecosystem. Contestants will compete for cash prizes, gain on-stage recognition and secure potential collaboration opportunities with LG. Co-sponsored by LG Chem, this year's competition will feature categories such as CleanTech, HealthTech, AI, Smart Life, Open Innovation, and a newly added Life Sciences category.

"Our goal for InnoFest, and LG NOVA as whole, is to create an ecosystem where ideas and innovation can thrive and create meaningful impact," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, corporate executive vice president for Innovation at LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA. "By bringing together unique perspectives and encouraging collaborative partnerships, our event aims to drive forward solutions that will help us build a brighter future together."

Launch of Partner Alliance Program

As part of LG's ongoing commitment to innovation, LG Electronics announced the launch of the Partner Alliance Program , an initiative designed to drive cross-industry collaboration and accelerate business growth. The program will bring together startups, government agencies, corporations, and innovators to build a vibrant ecosystem aimed at validating and launching new concepts and solutions. Several key partners have already joined the program, including Fujitsu Research of America , Hyundai CRADLE , IBM , Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange , Niantic and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

Partnering with Mobility Startups for Vehicle Solutions

Announced at LG NOVA INNOFEST 2024, the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company's (LG Vehicle Solutions) will be leveraging LG NOVA's Partner Alliance Program, to explore collaboration with startups in emerging automotive technology segments, from software and data management to AI, IoT and MaaS (mobility as a service).

With the goal to collaborate with global automakers, tech companies and startups in conjunction with the Partner Alliance Program, LG Vehicle Solutions will be working with LG NOVA to accelerate mobility innovations and evolve how the world moves people, product and services.

LG NOVA's Partner Alliance Program focuses on bringing innovators from across the industry to work collectively on building a better future through innovation and collaboration. Learn more about what is on the agenda at InnoFest at https://innofest.lgnova.com/en/agenda-page . Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com .

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by establishing a community to create, nurture and grow businesses. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

