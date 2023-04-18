Innovative MSP Trusts Scale Computing to Modernize its IT Infrastructure and Boost its Bottom Line

Cat-Tec Leverages SC//FleetManager to Automate IT Operations, Improve Resilience

and Deliver Predictable Recurring Revenue

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced Managed Services Provider (MSP) customer success with its SC//Fleet Manager solution, the first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale. Integrated directly into the Scale Computing Platform, SC//Fleet Manager consolidates real-time conditions for a fleet of clusters, including storage and compute resources, allowing IT leaders to quickly identify areas of concern from a single pane of glass.

Cat-Tec, an MSP based in Ontario, Canada, provides enterprise-level computer network consulting to small and mid-sized businesses. Before modernizing its infrastructure with Scale Computing, Cat-Tec relied on a combination of Nutanix, VMware, and Hyper-V virtualization technologies to run its infrastructure and resell to its customers. However, they soon realized that the cost and complexity of deploying these systems were limiting their ability to scale their business and secure new customers.

"While our clients all have very different operating requirements, they all have one thing in common – they want to spend less time troubleshooting their technology stack and more time focused on running their business," said Genito Isabella, co-founder and VP of Systems Integration for Cat-Tec. "Every hour that one of our IT professionals spends manually updating firmware on a server or trying to correctly diagnose a performance issue is time that could be spent on other strategic, revenue-generating projects."

To overcome these challenges, Cat-Tec decided it was time to invest in a modern hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution that could help their team manage and scale their distributed infrastructure in a more efficient, cost-effective, and holistic manner. Following a rigorous vendor evaluation process, Cat-Tec selected Scale Computing due to the simplicity of its modular architecture, the ability of SC//Fleet Manager to monitor and manage multiple clusters from a single console, as well as the SC//Platform's native integration with leading third-party backup systems which ensures resilience in the event of a system-wide disruption.

"We estimate that the ability to pre-stage hardware has saved us an average of four hours per deployment per client implementation. Meanwhile, using SC//Fleet Manager to proactively troubleshoot issues remotely has dramatically improved our ability to meet our SLAs," continued Isabella. "This means we can now devote more time helping customers solve real problems rather than just constantly having to put out fires. It's not an exaggeration to say that Scale Computing has completely transformed our business."

