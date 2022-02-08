Innovative Startup Partners with Tegan to Revolutionize Collision Industry

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dents.co partnered with Dallas agency, Tegan Digital, to develop a launch campaign to support a new B2B tech product. The first-of-its-kind app is designed to revolutionize collision repair by bringing existing LiDAR technology into the automotive physical damage industry. The app pairs the laser-driven tech already present in iPhones and iPads with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to seamlessly capture damages, sharing information with insurance adjusters for assessment. By establishing a standardized quoting process for repairers and insurers, the groundbreaking technology promises to uncomplicate the estimating process.

The Tegan team was brought on board to create a strategic communication plan that serves to inform and educate the Dents.co audience.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Tegan," says Jonathan Pyle, Founder and CEO of Dents.co. "Our app offers a unique and exciting service to the collision repair industry. With Tegan's help, we hope to make our platform accessible to collision centers across the country."

The Dallas-based digital agency partnered with Dents.co to develop a startup launch kit, including an email marketing strategy and video production. The Tegan team established a streamlined narrative for the brand, which enables the app's educational materials to effectively connect with their target audience. Tegan also worked to develop a refreshed holistic design, further energizing the app's exciting potential. Dents.co is expected to launch in February 2022.

"The Dents.co team saw a problem in the industry and built a smart solution," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "We're excited to get this in the hands of every repair shop in the country."

About Dents.co

Dents.co is a first-of-its-kind app designed to revolutionize the collision repair industry. The app measures auto body damage, offering a more streamlined approach to the auto damage estimating and negotiation process. Dents.co is available for the benefit of collision centers and insurance providers. For more information, visit Dents.co .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital first, full service marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit tegan.io .

