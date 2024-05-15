Innovative Subeca Smart Water Metering Solution Built By Klika Tech Wins 2024 IOT Business Impact Award From IOT Evolution

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart City solutions, today announced that its Smart Water Meter solution co-created with Subeca, and powered by AWS and STMicroelectronics' wireless microcontroller products, has received a 2024 IoT Business Impact Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.

The award honors organizations for their IoT deployment case studies. Klika Tech was recognized for their successful partnership bringing IoT functionality to Subeca with a solution powered by AWS and STMicroelectronics.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the Subeca Smart Water Meter Solution, an innovative solution that earned Klika Tech the 2024 Business Impact Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more successful deployments of best-in-class solutions from Klika Tech in the future."

Klika Tech co-created Subeca BLINC, a solution offered by Subeca, that equips any new or existing water industry device with an IoT connection. This chip-down RF solution connects a cost-effective smart water device via Amazon Sidewalk, local (Bluetooth®) and long-range (LoRa) connections to smartphones, tablets, and the AWS cloud. These are powered by ST's ultra-low power and wireless microcontrollers, STM32WBA52CGU6 & STM32WL55CCU6. "Our STM32 wireless devices, supporting tools, and ecosystem software have enabled Klika Tech, an ST Authorized Partner, to develop an innovative water-metering solution for our customer Subeca, recognized by this prestigious award," said Benoit Rodrigues, Wireless MCU Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics.

"This award recognizes our expertise in integrating Amazon Sidewalk - technology that modernizes not only the water utility sector but also shapes the future of Smart Cities. We are proud to lead changes, together with our clients, that improve operations and set new industry benchmarks." said Val Kamenski, COO and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.

"Klika was like an extension of our in-house engineering team. With a dedicated project manager and knowledgeable team to guide us to our solution, they delivered a custom firmware module, and catered to all our needs." Matthew Froncillo, Vice President Engineering, Subeca

The mission of the TMC IoT Evolution Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home, and many more.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

