Innovative Technology Leader Joins Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today the appointment of Chris Satchell as an Operating Principal focused on technology and digital initiatives at the Firm's portfolio companies. Mr. Satchell has more than 25-years' experience in global technology strategy, product development, and business transformation across a wide range of leading businesses, including Comcast, IGT, Microsoft, Nike, and Zume.

Most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Zume, Inc., he led Technology, Product, Design, and IT. Prior to Zume, Mr. Satchell served as Chief Product Officer at Comcast, where he was responsible for the design, product and consumer engineering across a consumer facing product portfolio of $55 billion in annual revenue. Previously, Mr. Satchell was the Consumer Technology Officer at Nike, the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D at IGT, and the Chief Technology Officer at Xbox (Microsoft).

"Technology capabilities are required for the entire investment value chain," said Sandi Peterson, CD&R Operating Partner. "We believe that Chris' strategic and operating experience across a variety of leading technology companies will be enormously beneficial to our portfolio companies and investment teams. We're delighted to welcome him to CD&R."

Mr. Satchell has been an advisor to Docusign in addition to a number of startup businesses and served on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) CIO Advisory Board. He received a BSc in Computing from Loughborough University.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 93 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $140 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

