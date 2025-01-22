Innovative Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans Enable Lower Cost, More Efficient Benchtop Analysis of Atmosphere-Sensitive Materials

News Summary:

New and proprietary product enabling laboratories to analyze atmosphere-sensitive materials used to develop batteries, advanced polymers, and medicines in a standard laboratory benchtop-installed thermogravimetric analyzer (TGA).

Reduces the cost and footprint of the TGA system by up to 50% i by helping eliminate the need for environment-controlled housing, or glovebox.

by helping eliminate the need for environment-controlled housing, or glovebox. Enables laboratories to increase throughput without sacrificing data quality and reliability.

MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced the launch of TGA Smart-Seal™ Pans from its TA Instruments Division. The innovative, self-opening sample container is designed to enable analysis of atmosphere-sensitive samples in laboratory benchtop-installed Discovery™ Series Thermogravimetric Analyzers (TGA).

Waters Smart-Seal Pans are a groundbreaking solution that delivers reliable, accurate TGA data at a lower cost. Post this TA Instruments TGA Smart-Seal™ Pans sealed (bottom left), opened (bottom right), and in the sample holder (top) prior to entering the TGA.

"Whether they are developing next generation batteries, advanced polymers, or new medicines, many of our customers have a critical and growing need to analyze air-sensitive samples with speed and accuracy," said Yu Cheng, vice president of Research and Development and Product Solutions, TA Instruments Division of Waters Corporation. "Until now, operating TGAs inside atmosphere-controlled gloveboxes has been the primary option – driving up costs and increasing complexity. With TGA Smart-Seal Pans, we're introducing a groundbreaking solution that delivers reliable, accurate TGA data at a lower cost within a traditional laboratory environment."

Designed to be user-friendly, the TGA Smart-Seal Pans allow air-sensitive materials to be prepared, loaded, and sealed in a completely airtight environment. The self-opening pan uses a proprietary temperature-sensitive shape memory alloy configuration to open the sealed pan at around 55°C. This opening occurs automatically without user interaction in the closed TGA to help ensure samples are never exposed to ambient conditions. TGA Smart-Seal Pans can also reduce operating expenses and workflow bottlenecks by enabling preparation of multiple humidity and/or air-sensitive samples at one time.

"Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans have enabled us to conduct TGA experiments on air-sensitive battery materials with greater confidence and less set-up time," said Y. Shirley Meng, PhD., The Liew Family Professor, Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, The University of Chicago. "We've seen productivity increase while reducing a major capital expense and the hassle associated with operating and maintaining a TGA inside a large glovebox. TGA Smart-Seal Pans are a significant step forward for adoption and use of the TGA in our research."

Analysis of air- and humidity-sensitive materials typically requires installation of a TGA device inside an atmosphere-controlled environment. Laboratory gloveboxes can double the cost of a TGAi setup and increase maintenance costs. Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans offer accurate and precise thermogravimetric analysis of atmosphere-sensitive samples without requiring the TGA to be installed in the glove box. By eliminating the glovebox, customers can save lab space and support twice as many TGA instruments for nearly the same price and achieve higher throughput.

Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans are available globally for purchase today.

Additional Resources

Learn more at TGA Smart-Seal Pans

Follow and connect with the Waters TA Instruments Division via LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and Facebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

TA Instruments, Smart-Seal, and Discovery are trademarks of Waters Technologies Corporation.

Contact:

Laura Borland

Director, TA Instruments Business Communications

Waters Corporation

[email protected]

+1.302.367.6958

i Assuming use of appropriately sized glovebox with a purchase price of $60,000 and $9,000 annual maintenance costs. Average purchase price of a TGA ranges from $75,000-$135,000 based on model and accessories. TGA Smart-Seal Pans starter kit costs $6,000 for 15 pans, with additional pans at $75 each.

SOURCE Waters Corporation