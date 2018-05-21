Innovative Wireless Lighting Control Solutions from Leviton Added to DesignLights Consortium® Qualified Products List

The DLC has created a detailed vetting process designed to include only the most future-proof, energy-saving and intelligently designed advanced lighting controls. The addition of the Intellect system and Lumina RF Standalone Room Controls is a testament to their influence and potential within the lighting control industry, and is reflective of Leviton's commitment to innovative, high-value products and solutions.

"The addition of these innovative wireless lighting control solutions on the DLC QPL validates Leviton's continuing leadership in energy codes and standards compliance with both our product lines and our ongoing training initiatives," said Richie Westfall, vice president and general manager of the Leviton Energy Management, Controls and Automation business division. "This qualification provides our customers with another resource for garnering rebates, saving energy, and designing advanced lighting control systems that are easy to use and install today, and are also ready for the rigorous demands of the future."

The Intellect Intelligent Fixture Control System delivers a simple room control system with advanced capabilities, meeting the unique lighting needs of any space. Implement high performance lighting control strategies with a system requiring only two devices—factory equipped Intellect-enabled fixtures by Intellect Partners and the Keypad Room Controller—to enable advanced lighting control strategies. This flexible solution is easily configured, monitored, and controlled via a smart device using the Bluetooth®-enabled Neuron™ app. System features include advanced dimming, occupancy/vacancy sensing, multi-zone daylight harvesting, manual control, and scene control.

Lumina RF Standalone Room Controls are easy-to-install devices that use the Keypad Room Controller as a familiar pushbutton interface to coordinate all the energy management functions within a space. The result is advanced dimming, occupancy/vacancy sensing, multi-zone daylight harvesting, manual control, and scene control all configured via a smart device using the Bluetooth®-enabled Neuron™ app. This simple solution optimizes space functionality while allowing individual user customization and adjustment, improving the comfort and productivity of facilities.

About DesignLights Consortium

The DesignLights Consortium (DLC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the widespread adoption of high-performing commercial lighting solutions. The DLC promotes high-quality, energy-efficient lighting products in collaboration with utilities and energy efficiency program members, manufacturers, lighting designers, and federal, state, and local entities. Through these partnerships, the DLC establishes product quality specifications, facilitates thought leadership, and provides information, education, tools and technical expertise.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

