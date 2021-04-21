Innoviz Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.innoviz.tech/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company's security holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by visiting the "Contact Us" page of the Company's website at https://innoviz.tech/contact-us.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads, ultimately changing the world and making life better. Innoviz is the only company with LiDAR technology that can "see" better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully electric autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be the first to be deployed in consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech



Media Contact:

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Maya Lustig

Innoviz Technologies

+972 54 6778100

[email protected]

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Matt Glover

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

