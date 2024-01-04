Innoviz Strengthens Board of Directors with Industry Executives to Support Next Chapter of Growth as a Global Automotive LiDAR Leader

News provided by

Innoviz Technologies

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Stefan Jacoby brings CEO- and President-level experience from General Motors, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Mitsubishi
  • Alexander von Witzleben brings CEO-level experience from Arbonia AG, Feintool International, and JENOPTIK AG

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced the expansion of its board of directors with two new members – Stefan Jacoby, former Executive Vice President at General Motors and head of its International Operations, and Alexander von Witzleben, former CEO of Arbonia AG.

"We are excited to welcome Stefan and Alexander to Innoviz's Board and to benefit from their contributions as we embark on our next stage of growth," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "2023 was a breakthrough year for Innoviz as we transitioned into series production, delivered program expansions, and executed on a record level of activity in our RFI and RFQ pipeline. The diverse skills and experience that Stefan and Alexander bring to Innoviz will be valuable as we strive to become a market leader in automotive LiDAR in 2024 and beyond."

Stefan Jacoby brings a tremendous amount of experience in the automotive industry. His long tenure includes positions as CEO and President of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, CEO and President of Volkswagen Group of America, Global CEO and President of Volvo Cars, and Executive Vice President and President of General Motors International.  

"Safe and reliable Level 3 autonomous driving requires the use of automotive LiDAR and powerful perception software," said Mr. Jacoby. "Innoviz is a technology leader with the potential to capture a meaningful portion of this rapidly growing market, and I am excited to be a part of their journey."

Alexander von Witzleben has extensive experience in high volume manufacturing and global operations in automotive, industrial and consumer end markets. Mr. von Witzleben brings over 20 years of CEO-level experience with Arbonia AG, Feintool International, and JENOPTIK AG.

"Innoviz is in an important transition as it evolves from design and engineering into series production and manufacturing," said Mr. von Witzleben. "It's exciting to contribute leadership and guidance to a company that is at such a critical inflection point in its growth trajectory."

With these appointments, Innoviz will have a total of nine directors with a global footprint encompassing Europe, the United States and the Middle East. Biographies of the board members can be found here.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com .

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Contact 
[email protected]
+972 54 677 8100                                                          

Forward Looking Statements 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2023 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

Also from this source

Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors...
Innoviz Named as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for InnovizCore AI Compute Module

Innoviz Named as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for InnovizCore AI Compute Module

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.